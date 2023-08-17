Grainger Breaks Ground on Oregon Distribution Center

CHICAGO – Grainger, a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products, joined business and community leaders from the greater Portland metropolitan area to ceremonially break ground for the company’s 500,000 square-foot Northwest Distribution Center on Thursday.

“The Northwest Distribution Center is a critical step in our long-term plan to further strengthen Grainger’s North American supply chain network,” said Barry Greenhouse, senior vice president and president, global supply chain and customer experience. “The additional capacity will enable even better service for customers in the Pacific Northwest and the surrounding region.”

The company anticipates the new facility will employ approximately 80 team members when complete and over time employ more than 150 people. The highly automated building will be Grainger’s first new distribution center built since its Louisville Distribution Center began outbound operations in 2021. Inbound operations slated at the new Northwest Distribution center are expected to start in late 2024 and outbound in 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grainger to the city of Gresham,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. “Their new facility not only brings the promise of new jobs, but also an economic impact that will undoubtedly be felt throughout our community.”

Founded in 1927, Grainger has a long history of being an active member in the communities where its team members live and work. At the event, Grainger leaders presented a $20,000 check to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area. The organization operates seven club sites in the area, touching 3,000 families annually in underserved communities. Grainger’s donation will make an immediate positive impact in line with the company’s community investment strategy.

“Grainger’s investment and engagement in our work in East County is pivotal to our efforts to provide safe space and quality programming for our youth,” said Terry Johnson, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area. “Not only will our partnership with Grainger translate to more impactful STEM programming at our CareOregon Club, it will also help advance our efforts to engage our youth in career and workforce readiness training to prepare them for the world of work as next-generation leaders.”

Construction is taking place on a vacant 48-acre parcel of land in an industrial area about 16 miles from downtown Portland in Gresham’s Vista Business Park.

“This is going to be a state-of-the art building with the latest technology and innovative features that make it a great place to work for our team members,” said Rob Reynolds, vice president, distribution center operations. “It’s a building we can all be proud of.”

The distribution center is expected to house more than 135,000 industrial supply items such as hand and power tools, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, fluid power solutions, lighting, power transmission equipment, and motors.