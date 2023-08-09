Crawford Announces New Houston Industrial Branch

The facility features vendor-managed inventory, kitting and assembly, and MRO services.

Crawford Electric Supply
Aug 9, 2023
Unknown
Crawford Electric Supply

HOUSTON — Crawford, a Sonepar company, recently moved its Houston industrial branch to a new location approximately one mile away from the previous facility.

The wholesale distributor's new Deer Park, Texas, location partners with local customers for vendor-managed inventory, product kitting and assembly, maintenance, repair and operation services, and tailored industrial business solutions. 

“I am beyond excited to welcome customers to the new facility,” said John Kubichek, Houston industrial branch manager. “The new facility is a game-changer for our customers and associates. After an extensive search, we chose this space because it aligns with our commitment to meeting our customers' needs. We can't wait to provide them with an amazing experience.” 

The new branch features a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, a 5,000-square-foot counter area, and a large demo room with interactive displays featuring strategic vendor partners. The demo room is projected to be completed this fall. 

“Our vision for the demo room goes beyond showcasing products; it's about creating an immersive environment for our customers. Partnering with our innovative vendors, we want customers to connect with cutting-edge technology right here to make informed decisions that empower their businesses," said Richard Landry, VP of industrial. 

In addition, the Houston industrial branch is adding new product categories to its inventory to better serve the growing commercial business in the area. Crawford's new central distribution center in Katy, Texas, which is less than 60 miles away, makes daily deliveries, giving it access to the full product mix and more than $40 million of inventory.

