The Part Works to Open Oregon Location

The plumbing specialties distributor plans to begin operations in Portland next month.

Apr 20th, 2022
The Parts Works
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 3 08 14 Pm
The Parts Works

The Part Works Inc. announced a new location in the heart of Portland, Oregon.

The plumbing specialties distributor is planning an early May 2022 opening, and said it looks forward to serving facilities maintenance and plumbing contractors in person.

"Our Portland customers have asked for local inventory and live support, and we’re delivering," said The Part Works President Katie Parris. "We know that our Seattle branch location brings a unique value of technical expertise and depth in product inventory that anchors our local services for plumbers and maintenance professionals. We are delighted to extend this level of service to our Portland customers as well."

With its initial sales counter and a wide variety of plumbing supplies, The Part Works' Portland store is set to advance the work of providing necessary repair parts for maintenance professionals in the immediate future.

Directly after opening, work will begin on an expansion to the company's Portland store, including building out a large training center designed for in-person events with manufacturers, training events, new product showcase and demonstrations, and hosting industry events. Additionally, a large, well-stocked showroom demonstrating the broad range of product lines that The Part Works supplies, as well as an advanced customer research kiosk, will be built. 

"Facilities are trending towards reduced maintenance teams, combined with the ongoing labor shortage in skilled trades nationally and the continuing retirement of baby boomers with the facility knowledge; our live human support is even more valuable to our customers," added Portland branch manager Mike Davenport. "As our competitors reduce their field sales and replace customer facing people with chat bots, it opens an opportunity for us."

