Crescent Electric Relocates Minneapolis Branch

New Facility in the Interstate North Industrial Park Offers Greater Convenience

Mar 22nd, 2022
Crescent Electric New Branch Brooklyn Park Minn

East Dubuque, IL — Crescent Electric Supply Company, one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies, announced March 22 that its Minneapolis branch has relocated for better customer access and enhanced service.

The new branch, located at 7035 Winnetka Ave. North, Suite C in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, opened March 7, and offers customers the following benefits:

  • Faster material delivery to job sites in the Twin City area;
  • Easily accessible location for will call;
  • Efficient project services for wire management, and material staging and storage;
  • 24-hour emergency service; and
  • Best-in-class support from a team of dedicated sales and service professionals.

“The former location served us well for a number of years, but this new branch gets us closer to our customers and allows us to serve them better in a more convenient location,” said Mike Larson, Area Vice President for Crescent Electric. “We’ve been planning this move for a while and have taken several factors into consideration. We are committed to providing our customers with uninterrupted service, and an enhanced partnership moving forward.”

This new Crescent branch is open Monday – Friday, 6:30am - 4:30pm. 

The new facility replaces Crescent’s former branch that was located at 2040 Elm St. SE in Minneapolis. Crescent was at this location for seven years.

Based in East Dubuque, IL, Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies. The company has more than 130 branches in 26 states, serving contractors, OEMs and the MRO needs of commercial, industrial, institutional and utility customers. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho and Oregon, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, National Electric Supply in New Mexico, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, and Stoneway Electric in Washington and Idaho.

