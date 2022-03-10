Distributor Airline Hydraulics Adds New Warehouse, Tech Center in South Carolina

The new facility will supply local industrial inventory and technical support.

Mar 10th, 2022
Airline Hydraulics Corporation
SPARTANBURG, SC — Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline), a distributor of machine automation, fluid power, and machine safety products, will open a new warehouse and technology center at 120 Corporate Drive, Suites G-J, Spartanburg, S.C. The expansive 15,000-square-foot facility will increase Airline's ability to supply technical solutions in the Southeast as they have in the Northeast for over 73 years. As a result, industrial consumers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee will have increased component supply and availability, highly technical application support, and be visited by Airline's mobile technology showcase, the Tech Traveler.

Eaton, a multinational provider of electrical and industrial power management solutions, is one of the leading manufacturers supporting Airline's expansion. Amaris Johnson, Southeast Director of MOEM sales for Eaton Corporation, comments, "The Eaton and Airline partnership experienced tremendous success over the last seven years. We're excited to expand that success and partner with Airline Hydraulics in driving new business opportunities in the OEM (original equipment manufacturing) and industrial end user marketplace of the Carolinas." 

Tim Phillips, local to York County, S.C., is now Airline's Southeast Regional Sales Manager, leading Airline's Southern team of technical experts and supporting personnel. Tim adds, "As someone familiar with Airline and the Carolinas, this is an exciting time for our business partners. We look forward to reinforcing current and building new, long-lasting relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees, and communities with our Southern expansion."

­Airline continues to set new standards as they bring its business model South as one of the most significant fluid power and automation solutions providers in the Northeast. Visit their expansion news page for more information and updates, including an open-house event planned for later this year.

Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a 100 percent employee-owned company, serves all industries utilizing fluid power and machine automation. In business since 1949, Airline specifies, stocks, and supports high-end components from Bosch Rexroth, Eaton, HYDAC, SKF/Lincoln, SMC, Omron, Phoenix Contact, and hundreds of other leading manufacturers. Customers also rely on Airline, an ISO 9001 certified company, for custom engineering, manufacturing & assembly, service and repair, machine safeguarding, and other value-add services. With offices located throughout the Eastern regions of the U.S., Airline experts are ready to help industry leaders become more educated, competitive, and cost-effective in today's rapidly changing marketplace.

