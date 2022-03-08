Steel Pipe & Tube Supplier Zekelman Adding Northern Illinois Plant

The company is redeveloping two buildings into a new facility that will create up to 150 jobs.

Mar 8th, 2022
City of Rochelle
Unnamed

Zekelman Industries, the largest steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America, has announced plans to commence operations in Rochelle, IL in the fall of this year.

This development is expected to create between 100 and 150 jobs on this campus. The City of Rochelle expects the project to foster further industrial and commercial development in the community.

"The City of Rochelle is pleased to welcome Zekelman Industries to our community," said Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows. "The City of Rochelle was only able to attract this type of development because of our ongoing investment in our utility infrastructure."

Zekelman Industries is currently completing the redevelopment of two buildings on the site located at 1600 Ritchie Court. When complete, the plant will incorporate the most state-of-the-art pipe and tube-making technology and create between 100 and 150 positions. Zekelman Industries would like to thank the City of Rochelle, Mayor John Bearrows, and his entire team for their critical collaboration.

