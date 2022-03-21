Benchmark Industrial Expanding in Ohio, Indiana

The packaging and warehouse supplier will add 40 jobs at its Ohio headquarters and open a new branch in Indianapolis.

Mar 21st, 2022
Benchmark Industrial
GAHANNA, OH — Benchmark Industrial Inc. is expanding operations in Ohio and opening a new branch in Indianapolis, IN. The Columbus-area packaging and warehouse supply company will add 40 full-time positions at their Ohio headquarters and distribution center and open a new branch in Indianapolis to support continued growth across the region.

Benchmark has been serving the Columbus area since 1963. Over the last several years, they have made a name for themselves in the packaging supply industry by offering a wide range of packaging, warehouse and safety supplies with next-day delivery in their service areas. In 2021, they expanded into northern Ohio with the acquisition of Cleveland-based Donby Packaging Supply, a full-service packaging supply and equipment distributor. With the new expansion into Indiana, they will be able to bring their customer-centric approach to buyers in the Indianapolis metro area.

Jim Reid, the President of Benchmark Industrial, says, "There are plenty of places to order online, but there is a real benefit to working with a local provider who offers personal service. We have our own trucks for local delivery, so they don't have to wonder where things are or when they'll arrive. Most importantly, they know they can get a live person on the line to help, whether they need to expedite a delivery or source a hard-to-find product that's not in our standard catalog."

The Gahanna expansion is partly supported by a seven-year, 1.124 percent Job Creation Tax Credit approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. The project will double the office space for their headquarters and substantially enlarge their central Ohio warehouse space. It will also create 40 new jobs — including customer service, warehouse/drivers, purchasing and sales — with salaries ranging from $50,000 to $130,000 annually.

In an article in the Columbus Dispatch, Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin was quoted as saying, "Despite the challenges posed over the last two years by the pandemic, the leadership team at Benchmark Industrial has continued to find innovative ways to not only sustain their operations but spur impressive growth."

Reid says that the Benchmark growth strategy is simple. "We keep the customer at the center of everything we do and make it as easy as possible to buy. We're taking the headache out of sourcing packaging, warehouse and safety supplies."

Benchmark Industrial, Inc. is an Ohio-based, privately-held company offering a broad range of packaging, warehouse, safety and janitorial products. Since 1963, customers in distribution, foodservice and manufacturing have counted on Benchmark for excellent service, expert advice and high-quality products. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, they provide personalized service and next-day delivery for customers throughout central Ohio and ship to customers across the U.S.

