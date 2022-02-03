Plumbing Supplier BrassCraft to Spend $13M on North Carolina Plant Expansion

The project will create nearly 100 new jobs for the maker of rough plumbing products.

Feb 3rd, 2022
1

RALEIGH, NC — BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, a provider of rough plumbing products, will create nearly 100 new jobs in Davidson County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Feb. 2. The company will invest more than $13 million to expand its manufacturing operations in the city of Thomasville, NC.

“This expansion by BrassCraft is a great vote of confidence for North Carolina’s economy,” said Governor Cooper. “The company has seen success in Davidson County and understands the value of our workforce, quality of life and central location that support its global reputation.”

Founded in 1946, BrassCraft Manufacturing Company is a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of rough plumbing products for new construction and repair and remodel markets. The company’s portfolio includes water stops, gas connectors, water connectors/supply lines, water heater connectors, drain cleaning products, and plumbing hand tools that are sold in wholesale and retail locations across the United States. Its flagship BrassCraft® brand is widely recognized among professionals for quality. Expansion of the Thomasville location will increase the company’s local manufacturing footprint to 157,000 square feet of production space.

“The Thomasville team is critical to delivering the quality and craftsmanship that plumbers and contractors have come to expect from BrassCraft products,” said Tom Assante, President, BrassCraft Manufacturing Company. “Expansion of this facility is an investment in our people, our brand and US manufacturing.”

“North Carolina’s greatest asset to growing companies is our people,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We remain committed to creative workforce training systems and partnerships that will offer the talent and innovation that companies like BrassCraft need to execute their growth strategies.”

The company's new positions include assembly personnel, engineers, management and support staff, at varying wages, and will have a significant positive impact on the community, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $4.5 million per year. Davidson County’s overall average annual wage is $42,274.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with BrassCraft’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

