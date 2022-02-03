McGill Hose & Coupling Relocates Massachusetts Headquarters

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA — McGill Hose and Coupling, Inc., a supplier of industrial hose and fittings, has relocated their headquarters, fabrication center and retail store to a 86,000-square-foot, upgraded facility located at 45 Industrial Drive in East Longmeadow, MA.

McGill Hose & Coupling



In the wake of substantial growth over the past 5 years, the larger, updated facility will allow for upgraded fabrication capabilities and an increased inventory capacity.

Their new location is located less than a mile from their previous location on Benton Drive, where they were located since 1982, The new facility will benefit McGill Hose customers by offering a much larger inventory, improved retail space, and most importantly, additional fabrication space to be able to accommodate the increased demand from their growing customer base – particularly the demand for custom hose and fittings. McGill Hose & Coupling serves customers in two other locations in Woburn MA and East Providence RI as well.

“McGill Hose has always been focused on being a solution-based hose fabricator & supplier, and that is why this move is so important to us.” said Alex McGill, McGill Hose & Coupling’s Vice President. “We base our decisions on forward-thinking, customer-focused analytics and experiences. By increasing our fabrication capabilities, in not only square footage and equipment, but also personnel; we are now better positioned to serve our current customers as well as new markets.”

To aid in its expansion and to enhance employment opportunities for newly graduated welding students, McGill Hose and Coupling has partnered with a local trade school, Lincoln Tech in East Windsor Connecticut, to offer one-on-one tours and job expectation interviews. McGill is also proud to announce the hiring of 2 recent graduates from their program as well.

Family-owned and operated since 1962, McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. is a leader in the distribution and fabrication of flexible hose, fittings, and fluid handling components. They specialize in high-quality products and custom hose and fitting solutions serving many industries including; Industrial/Mechanical, Food/Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Fuel Transport/Transfer & Refinery, Government, Municipal, Aerospace, & OEM industries. McGill Hose & Coupling celebrates 60 years in business this year.