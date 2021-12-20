White Cap Expands Rebar Services in Nashville

The industrial & construction supplies distributor has acquired the rebar operations that were previously part of The Cook & Boardman Group.

Dec 20th, 2021
White Cap
ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on an agreement to acquire the rebar operations located in Nashville, TN that were previously part of The Cook & Boardman Group.

"This location, which specializes in steel fabrication and the supply of rebar placement materials and concrete accessories, will allow us to provide expanded rebar services to our local customers in a fast-growing market," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "We are excited to continue to deliver exceptional service for our local customers thanks to this new strong talent and capabilities in the Mid-South market."

White Cap was No. 6 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

White Cap serves as a one-stop-shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool, and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 9,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers.

