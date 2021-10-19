Hillman Doubles Jacksonville Distribution Center Capacity

JACKSONVILLE, FL — On Oct. 19, Hillman Solutions (HLMN), a national supplier of complete hardware solutions, unveiled the completion of its state-of-the-art distribution center in Jacksonville, FL, along with the creation of 50 new jobs. The expansion caps a 15-year presence in Jacksonville and enables Hillman to better service retailers in the Southeast.

“The original Hillman Jacksonville distribution center is barely recognizable today after a multi-million-dollar investment to expand the footprint of 92,000 square feet to its current 190,000 square feet,” said Ben Wilcox, senior director of distribution at Hillman. “The workforce has grown commensurately from nine associates to more than 90 associates and we’re looking to bring on 50 more employees.

The expansion allowed Hillman to modernize its operations enabling even more growth in the future.

To increase productivity, Hillman uses an artificial intelligence automation system that maximizes efficiencies. “We incorporated several automated vehicles to reduce the amount of manual labor needed to move inventory,” said Wilcox.

To ensure a safe working environment for its employees, Hillman incorporated significant design elements that improve ergonomics for associates. These elements included a raised floor in storage locations to minimize bending.

Hillman cultivates growth from the inside out by opening growth paths across job functions and creating internal promotion opportunities. For example, the entire management team at the Jacksonville facility has been promoted from within. To continue the internal growth program, cross training opportunities are made available for hourly employees as well.

“We take great pride in the accomplishments we have been able to achieve. It is a testament to the hard work and innovation that each member of the team brings to the job every day,” says Ben Wilcox, senior director of distribution at Hillman. “We will continue to create a workplace that values integrity and embraces diversity while maintaining a safe and efficient operation.”





Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with customer service to over 26,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.