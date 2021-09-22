ABB Planning Large Milwaukee-Area Campus for US Motion Business

It could staff up to nearly 700 employees by 2025.

Sep 22nd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Mounted Bearings

Robotics, electrical equipment and automation supplier ABB is eyeing a major expansion in the Milwaukee area.

The Milwaukee Business Journal and Biz Times reported that the Sweden-based conglomerate has shared a proposal with the city of New Berlin for a planned large campus for its US Motion business. The campus could staff nearly 700 employees by 2025.

That unit's portfolio consists of segments for drives, motors, and generators, mechanical power transmission — including the popular DODGE bearings, gearing and PT components, motion services, and traction. The Motion business serves a variety of industries, including mining, power and oil & gas.

The reports cite ABB's plans stating the campus would feature an automated production and assembly facility, R&D labs, a customer experience and training center and a customer service center. It would serve as ABB's US Motion headquarters.

ABB's plans reportedly say the research and production facility would span about 270,00-square-feet and would house around 170 manufacturing employees and more than 400 office employees.

Those facilities would be connected to a 309,000-square-foot warehouse operated by an "ABB logistics partner", with that warehouse used to receive, store and ship ABB products. That logistics partner would entail an additional 100 jobs created for ABB.

The plans state an expected construction start date on the research and production facility by March of next year, with completion set for 2023, while the logistics facility's construction would start this year and finish by the end of 2022.

Company documents show ABB currently has 360 employees at its existing New Berlin facility where workers design, manufacture, repair and refurbish low- and medium-voltage drives for domestic and export sale. It's been in operation since 1988.

The news comes about two months after RBC Bearings stated July 26 that it had reached a deal to buy ABB's DODGE mechanical power transmission division for $2.9 billion. That division is based in Greenville, SC.

Photoshoot Stoosbahn 005 LargeABB

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Digital Transformation Isn't Just for Big Distributors
Sponsored
Digital Transformation Isn't Just for Big Distributors
Small and mid-sized distributors need to find a way to survive and thrive amid a sea change of variables including disintermediation and non-traditional competition like Amazon Business. Learn how to adapt your business in order to level the playing field
Sep 1st, 2021
Order Teaser
Kano Laboratories Boosts West Coast Representation
Kano, which makes Kroil-branded industrial lubricants, has signed with Competitive Advantage Group.
Sep 8th, 2021
Bdg Koroyd Image
Bob Dale Gloves, Koroyd Partner on Impact Protection in Gloves
The combo will integrate an innovative repeat impact version of Koroyd's damage control technology into a new line of products.
Sep 8th, 2021
Minnesota Bench Dewalt
DEWALT Sponsoring 25 College Football Programs This Season
The Stanley Black & Decker brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's sideline benches.
Sep 3rd, 2021
Amazon Sdkfds
Amazon to Hire 55,000 People in Corporate, Technology Jobs
About 40,000 of those hires will be in the U.S.
Sep 1st, 2021
Msc Werwr 606c84434d920
MSC Industrial Renews, Expands Lease at Illinois Distribution Center
The metalworking and MRO distribution firm added more than 100,000-square-feet to its existing Chicago-area facility occupancy in renewing a long-term lease.
Aug 30th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Expects its Major Solar Energy Revenue Growth to Continue
Long known for its bearings and power transmission products, Timken entered the solar market in 2018 and has rapidly grown its presence there since.
Aug 30th, 2021
I Stock 486380758
Ace Hardware Plans to Open Another 60 Stores by the End of 2021
That would make at least 170 new stores opened just this year.
Aug 27th, 2021
I Stock 1154620009
Ace Hardware to Add Massive Distribution Center in Central California
The more than 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to add at least 400 jobs.
Aug 26th, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Sized
Milwaukee Tool Announces Mississippi Expansion
The project comprises a $7 million investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi.
Aug 24th, 2021
I Stock 1180642980
Winnebago Leaves Iowa, Moves to Minnesota
No job losses are planned and manufacturing locations will remain the same.
Aug 20th, 2021
Wajax
Wajax, Hitachi to Expand Direct Distribution Strategy
Wajax will now be directly supplied with Hitachi's construction excavators, mining equipment and related aftermarket parts for distribution.
Aug 19th, 2021