MSC Industrial Renews, Expands Lease at Illinois Distribution Center

Commercial Real Estate trade publication RE Journals reported Aug. 25 that MSC Industrial Supply has signed a long-term lease renewal at its distribution facility in Hanover Park, IL, with that lease including an expansion by more than 100,000-square-feet there.

The report states that the metalworking and MRO products distributor has gone from occupying 181,635-square-feet to now occupying the entire 288,368-square-foot facility.

RE Journals says the leased distribution center includes 36 exterior docks, three drive-in doors and 30-foot ceiling height clearance, along with 12,000-square-feet of office space.

The Hanover Park facility serves as the company's Midwest distribution hub and is a vital hub in the distributor's US distribution network.

MSC leases the facility from Prologis.