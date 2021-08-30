MSC Industrial Renews, Expands Lease at Illinois Distribution Center

The metalworking and MRO distribution firm added more than 100,000-square-feet to its existing Chicago-area facility occupancy in renewing a long-term lease.

Aug 30th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Commercial Real Estate trade publication RE Journals reported Aug. 25 that MSC Industrial Supply has signed a long-term lease renewal at its distribution facility in Hanover Park, IL, with that lease including an expansion by more than 100,000-square-feet there.

The report states that the metalworking and MRO products distributor has gone from occupying 181,635-square-feet to now occupying the entire 288,368-square-foot facility.

RE Journals says the leased distribution center includes 36 exterior docks, three drive-in doors and  30-foot ceiling height clearance, along with 12,000-square-feet of office space.

The Hanover Park facility serves as the company's Midwest distribution hub and is a vital hub in the distributor's US distribution network.

MSC leases the facility from Prologis.

