Optimas Launches Heavy Duty Truck & Bus Service Center Program

The program meets the continued need of customers for in-demand MRO, PPE and standard parts for truck and bus service centers.

Aug 4th, 2021
Optimas Solutions
Optimas Logo

WOOD DALE, IL  Optimas Solutions, a global industrial distributor and service provider, has announced the launch of a Heavy Duty Truck and Bus Service Center Program to meet the continued needs of customers for in-demand maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), personal protective equipment (PPE) and standard parts for truck and bus service centers. 

“Over the years, we’ve seen increased demand from the truck and bus industries and while we’ve always supplied to those markets, we felt there was a need to formalize a program to directly serve them more effectively,” said Cliff Harris, vice president of sales and general manager for the Heavy Duty Truck and Industrial Markets at Optimas. “Truck and bus service centers can count on us for commonly used shop supplies in ample quantities and consistent quality because of our extensive and reliable supplier network.”

Optimas is a leading authorized distributor specializing in industrial supplies for leading truck and bus brands. The company delivers more than 3.6 billion parts annually to truck and bus manufacturers and their ecosystems.

Optimas offers an extensive product range from of in-demand consumables, MRO, and standard parts, including, c-class components and OEM engineered components, in ample quantities with easy web ordering. Product offerings under MRO and PPE include abrasives, adhesives, tools and equipment, electrical components, fasteners, and safety items.

Among the services Optimas offers under the program are sourcing, tech-enabled inventory management with automated replenishment, plus vending, crib, and web distribution solutions.  

“We are excited about the growth possibilities in these markets with this new program,” said Scott McDaniel, vice president of industrial and MRO.  “Nearly 70 percent of the re-sourcing we do saves our customers significant money. That’s why we wanted to formalize an exciting program for truck and bus service centers.”

For more information, visit https://optimas.com/service-centers/

Optimas is a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Sadfgasdfv
Kimball Midwest to Open New England DC; 5th Overall
It's the MRO distributor's first distribution center in the Northeast US.
Jul 21st, 2021
Bartlett Bearing Company Logo
Distributor Bartlett Bearing Refreshes Branding
Amid its 70-year anniversary, the new branding reflects Bartlett's full scope of products and services.
Jul 21st, 2021
Mb 109 Thumb
Town Hopes to Reuse Plant as Energizer Leaves Town
Local officials hope the plant can keep going ... and going.
Jul 12th, 2021
Zdfgsd
B&D Industrial Earns Timken Certification
Timken’s Bearing Certified designation verifies that facilities adhere to appropriate practices regarding bearing maintenance.
Jul 9th, 2021
Amazon Lks
Amazon Begins New Chapter Under CEO Jassy
The e-commerce giant navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 5th, 2021
Download
Industrial Distributor Binkelman Moving Ohio HQ from Toledo to Bowling Green
A need for more space has the full-line supplier relocating its headquarters to a larger facility.
Jul 1st, 2021
Hup New Building Exteriore
Packaging Line Distributor Harpak-ULMA Relocates Massachusetts HQ
The company's significantly expanded facility features an advanced, state-of-the-art customer experience center.
Jun 30th, 2021
211049555 2293648327432758 227319541192342462 N
Imperial Dade Starts Building New Logistics Hub in Alabama
The foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor will soon have a new 220,000-square-foot facility along Alabama's Gulf Shore.
Jun 30th, 2021
B&f Fastener Supply Sioux Falls
B&F Fastener Supply Moves Into New Sioux Falls Facility
The 25,000-square-foot branch dwarfs the company's previous location there and boosts its capabilities in the upper Midwest.
Jun 30th, 2021
Powertrain Banner
Regal Beloit Boosts Industrial Powertrain Capabilities With Electromechanical Offering
The company's end-to-end solutions optimize efficiency within bulk and unit material handling, metals, pulp and paper, mining and other critical industrial applications.
Jun 29th, 2021
Unnamed 2 A 60ca5588e99b2
Truck & Trailer Parts Distributor FleetPride Inks Steering Gears Partnership
FleetPride will now stock steering gears in all five of its distribution centers and have a customized assortment readily available at its nationwide branch locations.
Jun 29th, 2021