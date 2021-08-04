Optimas Launches Heavy Duty Truck & Bus Service Center Program

WOOD DALE, IL Optimas Solutions, a global industrial distributor and service provider, has announced the launch of a Heavy Duty Truck and Bus Service Center Program to meet the continued needs of customers for in-demand maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), personal protective equipment (PPE) and standard parts for truck and bus service centers.

“Over the years, we’ve seen increased demand from the truck and bus industries and while we’ve always supplied to those markets, we felt there was a need to formalize a program to directly serve them more effectively,” said Cliff Harris, vice president of sales and general manager for the Heavy Duty Truck and Industrial Markets at Optimas. “Truck and bus service centers can count on us for commonly used shop supplies in ample quantities and consistent quality because of our extensive and reliable supplier network.”

Optimas is a leading authorized distributor specializing in industrial supplies for leading truck and bus brands. The company delivers more than 3.6 billion parts annually to truck and bus manufacturers and their ecosystems.

Optimas offers an extensive product range from of in-demand consumables, MRO, and standard parts, including, c-class components and OEM engineered components, in ample quantities with easy web ordering. Product offerings under MRO and PPE include abrasives, adhesives, tools and equipment, electrical components, fasteners, and safety items.

Among the services Optimas offers under the program are sourcing, tech-enabled inventory management with automated replenishment, plus vending, crib, and web distribution solutions.

“We are excited about the growth possibilities in these markets with this new program,” said Scott McDaniel, vice president of industrial and MRO. “Nearly 70 percent of the re-sourcing we do saves our customers significant money. That’s why we wanted to formalize an exciting program for truck and bus service centers.”

For more information, visit https://optimas.com/service-centers/

Optimas is a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability.