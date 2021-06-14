PSS Industrial Group Expands With Entry Into PVF Market

Distributor PSS is led by CEO Robert Workman, who previously led NOW Inc. from 2014 to 2019.

Jun 14th, 2021
PSS Industrial Group
Pss Industrial Group

HOUSTON — PSS Industrial Group, a service provider and value-added distributor supplying a diverse base of customers in the energy and industrial industries, announced June 11 its entry into the pipe, valve and fittings market to expand the extensive product lines currently offered through its distribution network.

"We are extremely excited to add additional service capabilities and product lines to our existing distribution network and integrate these product lines into our current infrastructure," said Colby Forrester, president of the new PVF division. Adding PVF products to its network allows PSS Industrial Group to continue supporting its existing midstream customer base, while also enabling the company to further diversify into other markets such as downstream and industrial, gas utility and distribution, and drilling and exploration customers.

PSS Industrial Group's entrance in the PVF market arises through a combination of internal resources and procurement of the assets of an existing PVF business. This combination provides the company, from day one, with established lines of distribution from leading PVF manufacturers, competitive inventory at existing locations, complete product lines including PVF and related MRO materials, established customer relationships and a highly qualified staff with over 250 years combined PVF product experience. 

Robert Workman, CEO of PSS Industrial Group added, "I am very happy to welcome Colby with his extensive background in the PVF industry and the other new members of the PVF division into the PSSI family. With my background of over 30 years in the PVF market, I am excited to be adding the acquisition of 8 locations from a long-standing PVF distributor into the PSS Industrial Group product offering and I look forward to leveraging the PVF business by expanding even further within our existing infrastructure in all of the major shale plays. This will create enhanced synergies across the entire PSS Industrial Group to better meet the ever-evolving needs of our upstream, midstream and downstream customers."

PSS Industrial Group is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has approximately 30 locations throughout the United States. PSS Industrial Group is a leading service provider and distributor of specialty equipment, MRO supplies and material handling solutions to the entire energy market value chain, including the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, as well as industrial markets.

