Compressor Distributor Pattons Opens New US Headquarters

The ELGi Equipments subsidiary held a grand opening for its new location in Charlotte, NC.

Nov 24th, 2020
Pattons
2
Pattons

CHARLOTTE, NC — Pattons, a distributor of industrial compressed air systems and services and a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, announced Nov. 23 that it recently held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company’s new location in Charlotte, NC.

The ribbon-cutting event, held last Nov. 20, was attended by Pattons employees and included speeches by David Puck, president of ELGi North America and Dr. Jairam Varadaraj, managing director ofELGi Equipments Ltd. Puck and Dr. Varadaraj cut the ribbon to celebrate Pattons’ relocation from South Blvd. to an expanded space at Entrance Drive.

PattonsFounded in 1945, Pattons is an industrial distributor offering compressed air solutions for the textile, packaging/plastics, pharmaceutical, food processing, general engineering and automotive industries. In 2008, Pattons Medical was established to design, manufacture and market a medical gas equipment and services to the US medical and laboratory industry. Its custom air compressor and vacuum systems are packaged in their new Charlotte facility.

“Our recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a banner day showcasing how we have persevered through one of the most difficult business landscapes. We are proud to be recognized for our excellent service and after-sales support for our clients’ industrial compressor needs, and for keeping local jobs intact as we navigate these uncertain times,” said Dr. Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, ELGi Equipments Ltd.

“Today is a great day as it highlights our success and growth. We continue to remain focused on our core business and delivering superior products and services to our customer base. Our ribbon cutting and Pattons 75th anniversary has provided time to reflect on our past accomplishments helping us to shape our future path. We are positioned well going forward.” said David Puck, President, ELGi North America.

Pattons has seven branches across five states providing a full line of reciprocating, scroll and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum systems and air system accessories such as dryers, filters piping and condensate management systems. Pattons services include preventative maintenance programs, emergency breakdown services and full system auditing capabilities.

