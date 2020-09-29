ERIKS-Owned Rawson/Industrial Controls Launches New Website

The new online resource is designed to support customer needs, showcase coverage and the combined brand.

Sep 29th, 2020
ERIKS
PITTSBURGH — ERIKS-owned Rawson/Industrial Controls has launched a new website that features added customer support capabilities for the two companies that merged brands last year. 

The new website is designed specifically to guide customers step-by-step through the purchasing process as they select from the company’s comprehensive range of products and technical service and engineering capabilities. In addition to improved functionality, the new online resource enables customers to browse equipment by product and by brand, as well as to get in touch with technical and sales representatives more quickly.

Rawson Industrial“Rawson/Industrial Controls has a proud history of delivering customer confidence and support through our products and services,” said David Wilken, Vice President of Rawson/Industrial Controls. “Our new website is designed to enhance that commitment to our customers by creating a resource that provides a simpler, more informed and more responsive purchasing experience.”

The new website is also designed to integrate the united Rawson/Industrial Controls brand. Rawson is a premier distributor of instrumentation, fittings, valves and controls for more than 60 years. Industrial Controls is a leading supplier of commercial HVAC, process control and industrial automation products for over 40 years. The newly integrated company specializes in problem-solving for customers in the oil and gas, chemical, refining, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and power generation industries (to name a few).

For more information about Rawson/Industrial Controls’ product and service capabilities, visit www.rawsonicd.com.

Created by joining two companies in 2019, Rawson/Industrial Controls offers more than 100 years of combined experience serving customers in the oil and gas, chemical, refining, pulp and paper pharmaceutical, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and power generation industries. With a team of in-house engineers, along with instrumentation and valve customization services, the company designs and customizes product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. The organization currently has partnerships in 32 states across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the U.S. 

ERIKS has been an international industrial service provider since 1940. ERIKS North America offers a wide range of innovative, high-quality mechanical engineering components and associated technical and logistical services from over 100 locations across the United States and Canada.

