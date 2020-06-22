Wolseley Canada Consolidates Operations From 3 Business Regions to 2

BURLINGTON, ON — Wolseley Canada, the nation's leading plumbing and HVAC/R distributor, is further aligning its Plumbing and HVAC, AMRE Supply and Industrial businesses, by shifting its organizational structure from three operating regions to two.

As such, the organization has announced the following promotions:

Sébastien Laforge is promoted to Vice-President, Eastern Canada. He will oversee the Eastern Plumbing and HVAC Business, including Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario, and the day-to-day operations of the Industrial business in the region.

Chris Choquette is promoted to Vice-President, Western Canada. He will oversee the Western Plumbing and HVAC Business, AMRE and the day-to-day operations of the Industrial business in the region.

"The integration of our business positions us for success by allowing us to leverage the considerable strengths of our organization in a more coordinated way than ever before," says Kevin Fancey, President, Wolseley Canada. "I'm confident under Chris and Sébastien's leadership, we will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Chris and Sébastien are members of Wolseley Canada's executive management team, reporting directly to Kevin Fancey.

Previously General Manager, Western Canada Plumbing and HVAC Business, Choquette brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Wolseley as Senior Director, BC, Plumbing and HVAC Business in 2019, he was the General Manager Business Solutions at Ledcor Technical Services and held leadership positions at Acklands-Grainger Inc.

Laforge has made significant contributions to Wolseley Canada since joining the organization as Director, Finance in 2007, where he managed financial responsibility for the eastern region of the business. In his most recent role as General Manager, Quebec Plumbing and HVAC, he led and oversaw significant change and growth in the region.

Chris will be based in Burnaby, British Columbia and Sébastien will be based in Laval, Quebec.

Wolseley Canada is a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and over 220 locations coast to coast.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials.