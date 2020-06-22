Wolseley Canada Consolidates Operations From 3 Business Regions to 2

Wolseley Canada's regions are simplified to Western and Eastern, with a new vice president for each.

Jun 22nd, 2020
Wolseley Inventory Copy

BURLINGTON, ON — Wolseley Canada, the nation's leading plumbing and HVAC/R distributor, is further aligning its Plumbing and HVAC, AMRE Supply and Industrial businesses, by shifting its organizational structure from three operating regions to two.

Wolseley Canada Wolseley Canada Brings New Line Of Heating And CAs such, the organization has announced the following promotions:

  • Sébastien Laforge is promoted to Vice-President, Eastern Canada. He will oversee the Eastern Plumbing and HVAC Business, including Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario, and the day-to-day operations of the Industrial business in the region.
  • Chris Choquette is promoted to Vice-President, Western Canada. He will oversee the Western Plumbing and HVAC Business, AMRE and the day-to-day operations of the Industrial business in the region.

"The integration of our business positions us for success by allowing us to leverage the considerable strengths of our organization in a more coordinated way than ever before," says Kevin Fancey, President, Wolseley Canada. "I'm confident under Chris and Sébastien's leadership, we will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Chris and Sébastien are members of Wolseley Canada's executive management team, reporting directly to Kevin Fancey.

Previously General Manager, Western Canada Plumbing and HVAC Business, Choquette brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Wolseley as Senior Director, BC, Plumbing and HVAC Business in 2019, he was the General Manager Business Solutions at Ledcor Technical Services and held leadership positions at Acklands-Grainger Inc.

Laforge has made significant contributions to Wolseley Canada since joining the organization as Director, Finance in 2007, where he managed financial responsibility for the eastern region of the business. In his most recent role as General Manager, Quebec Plumbing and HVAC, he led and oversaw significant change and growth in the region.

Chris will be based in Burnaby, British Columbia and Sébastien will be based in Laval, Quebec.

Wolseley Canada is a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and over 220 locations coast to coast. 

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Wolseley Industrial jpgaasdf
Wolseley Industrial Inks Valve Distribution Deal
Wolseley will be the exclusive distributor of two Union Tech ball valve products throughout the Western US.
May 29th, 2020
An artist rendering of what NewAge Industries&apos; new production plant will look like near Southhampton, PA.
NewAge Industries Expands in PA
A newly-purchased site near Philadelphia will produce high-purity tubing and molded assemblies.
May 26th, 2020
Cline Tool Sfasd
Cline Tool Makes Acquisition, Expands Distributorship
Custom tool manufacturer and distributor Cline Tool acquires a modular boring system supplier and now is a master distributor for a precision-engineered tools maker.
May 12th, 2020
Stanley Bd
Stanley B&D to Cut Jobs
The news comes only five months after SBD announced a cost-reduction program due to weakened demand.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Markforged&apos;s X3 3D printer
WINA to Distribute Markforged 3D Printers
The expansion grows WINA's ability to offer full-service digital Kanban solutions to better manage inventory.
Mar 31st, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Postpones Separation; CEO Waives Salary
HD is deferring its planned separation due to market uncertainties caused by COVID-19, but remains committed to it.
Mar 30th, 2020
Group+0 H1 A7611 Cropped
Accutek Announces New Mfg. Rep Agents
The toolholding and workholding products maker announced four new manufacturing representative agents for regions across the US.
Mar 30th, 2020
An artist rendering of Berkshire eSupply&apos;s new Novi, MI headquarters facility, which is expected to open this summer.
ID In-Depth: Berkshire eSupply Builds Out its Capabilities for Independents
It’s been all-go for the new master wholesaler since its launch less than three years ago.
Mar 23rd, 2020
156767d657a66436516165f4de1cdb8b
ToughBuilt Inks Distribution Agreement With PRO Group
ToughBuilt is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.
Mar 12th, 2020
Id March April Covera
ID's March/April 2020 Digital Edition
ID's March/April digital edition features our 2020 Guide to the Modern Sales Organization List, packed with B2B sales best practices. Other features include an ID In-Depth on Berkshire eSupply and discussions with Hisco and MHS Industrial Supply.
Mar 10th, 2020
Wurth2 (1)
Würth Teams With NiceLabel on Supplier Labeling
Würth IT has partnered with NiceLabel, a global developer of label software to create a new web-based standardized supplier labeling process.
Feb 25th, 2020
Thumb
Tool Maker Closes After Craftsman Sold
The plan is to fulfill current orders and then close the doors.
Feb 24th, 2020