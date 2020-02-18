Amazon Building 4 Million-Square-Foot Distribution Center in Colorado Springs

Expected to open in summer 2021, the facility will be five stories tall.

Mike Hockett
Feb 18th, 2020
I Stock 1154816450
iStock

Amazon is currently constructing what might be its largest facility to date alongside the Colorado Springs Airport.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported last week that Amazon.com Services paid $6.33 million to the city for 69 acres at the airport’s Peak Innovation Park, where it has begun building a massive distribution and fulfillment facility that will have 4 million square feet of space.

The Gazette cites an Amazon news release stating the facility would be 800,000 square feet, but that figure is only for the foundation. Plans filed to the city by real estate broker Trammell Crow show the facility will be five stories tall — including office, warehouse and distribution space — totaling 4 million square feet overall. The plans call for 1,800 parking spaces for employees.

The Gazette and other local media cite an Amazon news release stating that the center will employee more than 1,000 people and that the opening date of the facility is flexible, though the Gazette notes that plans filed in October indicate expected completion in early 2021. Our Community Now reports the facility should open in summer 2021.

The distribution center is the latest addition to the 960-acre Peak Innovation Park, which includes an Army air terminal and offices for defense provider Northrop Grumman and research firm Aerospace Corp.

Greg Phillips, director of aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport, told KOAA News5, “This is far bigger than the Thornton facility and any other facility in the state right now, and in fact it's our understanding that this could be, when all said and done, this could be the biggest sort/distribution facility of its type that Amazon has ever built.”

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Untitleda
Valve Supplier DeZURIK Opens New Facility
Opened Jan. 6 in Leduc, Alberta, the new 15,000-square-foot facility is a rapid fulfillment and service center for the Sartell, MN-based valve maker.
Jan 13th, 2020
Kennametal Logo
Kennametal Gives Restructuring Update
The metalworking products supplier has completed closures of its plants in Lichtenau, Germany and Irwin, PA, and has decided to downsize its Essen, Germany plant instead of closing it.
Jan 8th, 2020
City Electric 2
City Electric Supply Opens 500th US Store
CES has added 400 US stores in just under 20 years.
Jan 7th, 2020
DieHard
Sears Sells DieHard
Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
L
JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch
JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space in a newer business park, dwarfing its nearby location there.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ingersoll Trane
Ingersoll Rand Introduces Future Climate Company
The new company is the result of the combination of IR's separated Industrial Segment and Gardner Denver, of which the remaining IR assets will become Trane Technologies.
Dec 11th, 2019
Maxresdefault
Platte River Equity Invests in GME Supply Co.
Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME is a distributor of fall protection, safety equipment and related gear for at-height workers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Cummins I S Tocke
Cummins Cutting 2,000 Jobs in 2020
The engine and power generation equipment maker cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.
Nov 26th, 2019
Jan San Micrositeaa
Makita Expands into Jan/San Industry
With an expanding product offering for janitorial and sanitation use, Makita launches a new microsite delivering product information, video and more.
Nov 19th, 2019
Columbus Mc Kinnons
Columbus McKinnon to Close Ohio Plant as Q2 Sales Fall 4%
The company said it will be closing its Lisbon, OH factory and consolidating its operations into CM's facilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
Nov 7th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Martin+supply+logo Edit
Martin Supply Sells Townsend Door Hardware and Systems Division
Martin said the sale will allow it to focus on its primary strategy of industrial, safety, fasteners and integrated supply.
Nov 4th, 2019