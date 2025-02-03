AD Reports Record Member Sales in 2024

Affiliated Distributors announced Monday that its members combined for $83.3 billion in sales last year to set a new annual record for the buying group.

AD members’ 2024 sales total represented an increase of 6% compared to 2023. Sales were also up 4% in the U.S. on a same-store basis, while those sales in Canada and Mexico climbed by 3% and 10%, respectively.

Members also purchased $20.7 billion of products from AD’s supplier partners last year — up 5% year-over-year — while net distributions to members also climbed by 5% to $1.45 billion.

AD noted that 110 new members joined the group during 2024 through both organic growth and its merger with the Edge Group. AD members acquired 57 external companies and 13 fellow AD companies during the year; 22 AD members were acquired by non-AD companies. As of the end of 2024, AD’s membership stood at 932 companies.

The totals announced Monday, the group added, also do not reflect AD’s merger with IMARK Electrical and its more than 530 members that have joined the combined buying group. AD expects 2025 sales — with those companies added — to eclipse the $100 billion mark.

“Our record-breaking results are a testament to the strength of our forward-thinking, growth-oriented independent distributor community and our suppliers’ commitment to independents,” AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said in a statement. “We are proud to serve our independent owner/members and are honored to partner with our owner/member-led boards and committees, our top-tier supplier partners, and our team of exceptional AD associates.”