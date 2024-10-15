Wright Announces Brand Spec as Manufacturer Rep

BARBERTON, Ohio — Wright has announced Brand Spec as a new manufacturer representative.

Established in 2020, Brand Spec has extensive experience representing premium manufacturers in the STAFDA, industrial and heavy construction markets.

Brand Spec will represent Wright in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and the Florida Panhandle. Brand Spec is committed to providing service, support and safety training to distributors and users of Wright tools.

“Brand Spec brings a newer perspective and approach to the table with their dynamic team of both experienced and younger professionals,” said Tom Futey, president and co-owner of Wright. “We are excited to welcome them as one of our new manufacturer representatives. We look forward to working together and leveraging both their expertise and our commitment to excellence.”

“Brand Spec is excited to partner with Wright and utilize our partnership approach to effectively support Wright’s high-quality tools,” said Joe Mann, principal of Brand Spec. “We are proud to work with a respected, family-owned manufacturer and look forward to growing together.”