Graybar Says its Q3 Sales Rose as Earnings Declined

Company executives said they remained optimistic despite market “uncertainty.”

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 29, 2024
Graybar Image 65e79477778d4
Graybar

Electrical and industrial distribution giant Graybar on Monday said that its sales grew during the third quarter of the year while its earnings declined.

The employee-owned company said in a statement that net sales in the quarter were $3 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar, however, slid 6.4% over that span to just more than $110 million.

The company’s totals through the first nine months of the year saw the same pattern: a 4.8% year-over-year increase in net sales and an 11.2% decline in net income. The latter total, officials said, stemmed partly from spending on its “Graybar Connect” strategic transformation effort.

Graybar CEO Kathleen Mazzarella said in the statement that the company sees “incredible opportunities” in the future despite ongoing “uncertainty” in the markets that it serves.

“We remain focused on serving our customers and managing our business wisely, while we make strategic investments in growth and transformation to position our company for long-term success,” Mazzarella said.

St. Louis-based Graybar’s industrial segment came in at no. 16 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.

Latest in Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1467617769
Does Your Team Have 'Sales Amnesia'?
October 28, 2024
Professional I Stock 1733813671
The Path to Sales Professionalism
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 15 At 12 42 25 Pm
Wright Announces Brand Spec as Manufacturer Rep
October 15, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1467617769
Sales
Does Your Team Have 'Sales Amnesia'?
Professional I Stock 1733813671
Sales
The Path to Sales Professionalism
Screenshot 2024 10 15 At 12 42 25 Pm
Sales
Wright Announces Brand Spec as Manufacturer Rep
Test Campaign
Sponsor Content
Test Campaign
More in Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 8, 2024
Professional I Stock 1733813671
Sales
The Path to Sales Professionalism
Success depends, in large part, on leveraging knowledge to adapt to a world that is constantly changing.
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 15 At 12 42 25 Pm
Sales
Wright Announces Brand Spec as Manufacturer Rep
Brand Spec will represent Wright across the Southeast.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 1418598452
Sales
How Manufacturers Benefit from Omnichannel Marketing
Omnichannel marketing integrates various platforms and touchpoints to create a seamless customer experience.
September 27, 2024
I Stock 1268353236
Sales
Fastenal’s August Sales Up Amid Manufacturing Growth
Sales rose by more than 2% on a daily average basis.
September 6, 2024
I Stock 1779962110
Sales
Why Are Top Achievers Successful?
According to Paul Reilly, you can only understand why top achievers are successful when you understand who they are.
August 28, 2024
I Stock 1420017371
Sales
What Does a Good Retention Rate Look Like?
Each industry has unique challenges and opportunities; tailor strategies to reduce churn accordingly.
August 22, 2024
I Stock 1900496524
Sales
Fastenal Posts Slight Jump in July Sales
An increase in safety product sales offset a drop in its fastener numbers.
August 6, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Sales
Graybar Says Second Quarter Sales Exceeded $3B
Net income attributable to Graybar, however, was down 11.1% year-over-year.
August 5, 2024
Six Month Report Press Release Image
Sales
AD Announces Record-Breaking Sales in First Half
Member sales increased 7% to a record $40.4 billion.
August 1, 2024
From left, Elaine Hauberg, Mark Hauberg, Keith Brown and Nina Marjanovic-Brown at the FactoryLink office, Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Sales
Manufacturer Rep FactoryLink Acquired by its Sales VP
The company’s former owner said “the time is right” for the transition.
July 26, 2024
Qls Group Shot
Sales
Wright Adds Quality Line Sales as Manufacturer Rep
QLS serves manufacturers across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
July 24, 2024
I Stock 2096508023
Sales
Are You a Cicada-Seller?
What salespeople can learn from these temporary visitors.
July 16, 2024
Makhbubakhon Ismatova I Stock 1341851073
Sales
Presenting Your Value-Added Solution
How to appeal to both a buyer’s logic and emotion.
June 24, 2024
I Stock 1266199330
Sales
Why Sales Is Both an Art and a Science
What’s better: a relationship-driven approach, or a data-driven approach?
June 12, 2024