AD Says Members Set Sales Record in 1st Half of Year

The buying group reported nearly $38 billion in sales through June.

Zach Raczka, AD
Jul 31, 2023
Ad Logo E 62683a4295415

WAYNE, Pa. — AD reported Monday that member sales in the first six months of 2023 reached a new record of $37.8 billion, an increase of 5% across 14 divisions and three countries.

Purchases by member companies from AD suppliers reached $9.7 billion. Net distributions to members grew 5% to a record $673.9 million.

AD member same-store sales grew 8% through the first six months of 2023. Same-store sales in the U.S. were up 9%, while those for companies headquartered in Canada and Mexico were up 5% in Canada and 7% in Mexico, respectively.

AD’s strongest same-store performers, by division, were Bearings & Power Transmission (+15%), U.S. Industrial (+14%), U.S. Safety (+14%) and U.S. Electrical (+11%).

“Just like other periods where there’s been elevated consolidation activity, we see the remaining independents gaining share in their local markets," said AD CEO Bill Weisberg.

AD also reported six-month records for the following AD programs and services:

  • AD E-commerce
  • AD Center for Independent Distributor Leadership
  • AD warehouse sales to AD members
  • AD Rewards
  • AD Conferences
