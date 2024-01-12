Change the Conversation

How to challenge buyers to think differently.

Paul Reilly
Jan 12, 2024
I Stock 479259835
iStock

“If you don’t like what’s being said, change the conversation.”
- Don Draper, Mad Men

Although Draper’s comments refer to managing public opinion, it equally applies to salespeople.

Customer-focused sellers help decision makers achieve their desired outcomes. Yet too many sellers permit customers to control the conversation, often to their own detriment. Focusing on price distracts buyers from long-term value (and their desired outcomes). Help customers get out of their own way. Challenge the buyer to think differently.

Your greatest challenge is not the competitor down the road, it’s your customer’s mindset. Customers (like all of us) are instant gratification seeking individuals. Yet, the best outcomes hinge on delaying gratification for a better long-term gain. We are programmed to “live for today” and “plan for the future.” In this tug of war, we opt for what’s good today versus what’s great tomorrow. We opt for an immediate gain, even when the long-term gain is greater. That’s why customers seek cheaper, upfront pricing rather than greater, long-term value.

You can’t sell value when customers focus the conversation on price. To Draper’s point, if you don’t like what’s being said, change the conversation. If you want better margins, change the buyer’s mindset. Use these three ideas to shift the conversation toward value and away from price.

Shift the focus from price to cost

Acknowledge price but switch to cost. Cost is much broader and includes everything the buyer sacrifices. Like the tip of an iceberg, price is visible and tangible. Total cost is below the surface and less visible. Focus the conversation on all the ways you reduce overall cost: time savings, reducing waste, minimizing downtime. Shift the conversation by saying …

“I understand price is a factor, but have you considered overall cost? Our solution reduces labor cost, improves productivity, and minimizes downtime. Considering overall cost, you can see our solution provides the greatest value.”

Shift the focus from savings to difference

Buyers view a cheaper price as savings. Use the price difference as a starting point to differentiate your overall solution. Buyers object to your price when there is no meaningful difference between alternative solutions. Shift the conversation from a difference in price to a difference in value. Don’t agree with the buyer and admit your price is high, acknowledge the difference. Shift the conversation by saying …

“I understand there’s a difference in our price; it’s because there’s a significant difference in our solution. When you consider our total solution (beyond just product), there’s significantly more value. Here are three ways our solution is different …”

Shift the focus from narrow to broad

If the buyer has simple needs, then any solution will do. Educate the buyer on the complexity of their needs. As buyers become aware of their complex needs, they are more open to your value-added solution. A buyer’s broader understanding of their needs creates an opportunity to sell value. Shift the conversation by saying …

“I understand the importance of staying within budget. Considering the complexity of this initiative, is price really the issue? You need a partner throughout this project to help train, implement, and support you. Here’s how we can support you throughout this project …”

You’ll notice that each shift begins with an important phrase — I understand. This acknowledgement statement lets the buyer know you are listening. Demonstrating your empathy eases the conversation toward a value-focused outcome. A buyer’s inclination to focus on price doesn’t mean you’re destined to discount. Remember, what is focal is important. Control the conversation by focusing on value.

Paul Reilly, is a speaker, sales trainer, author of Selling Through Tough Times (McGraw-Hill, 2021), coauthor of Value-Added Selling, fourth edition (McGraw-Hill, 2018), and host of The Q and A Sales Podcast. For additional information on Paul’s keynote presentations and seminars, call 636-778-0175 or email [email protected]. Visit www.TomReillyTraining.com and signup for their free newsletter.

Latest in Sales
I Stock 479259835
Change the Conversation
January 12, 2024
Shuffling Deck I Stock 1325229523
Sales Managers: Is the Deck Stacked Against You?
January 5, 2024
I Stock 1440095629
Fastenal Monthly Sales Up Nearly 4%
December 6, 2023
Business Team I Stock 1070271794
You Can't Motivate Salespeople
November 10, 2023
Related Stories
Shuffling Deck I Stock 1325229523
Sales
Sales Managers: Is the Deck Stacked Against You?
I Stock 1440095629
Sales
Fastenal Monthly Sales Up Nearly 4%
Business Team I Stock 1070271794
Sales
You Can't Motivate Salespeople
Binstock Roush 1962
Sales
Fastenal Reports $644M in October Sales
More in Sales
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
January 9, 2024
I Stock 1440095629
Sales
Fastenal Monthly Sales Up Nearly 4%
Sales to manufacturers again offset a slide in the construction and reseller markets.
December 6, 2023
Business Team I Stock 1070271794
Sales
You Can't Motivate Salespeople
Focus on the environment; not the individual.
November 10, 2023
Binstock Roush 1962
Sales
Fastenal Reports $644M in October Sales
The distributor’s monthly sales were up by nearly 2% on a daily average basis.
November 6, 2023
Graybar service center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Sales
Graybar Reports Record Q3 Net Sales
The company's third-quarter net sales totaled $2.9 billion.
October 31, 2023
I Stock 1404061030
Sales
What Distributor Customers Really Want
It's neither the product nor the price.
September 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 12 At 12 28 14 Pm
Sales
The Secret Life of Revenue
And why salespeople don’t generate it.
September 13, 2023
Fastenal Headquarters02 647f752551654
Sales
Fastenal Says August Sales Rose 3.6%
Sales have climbed every month this year despite drops in construction.
September 11, 2023
Sales I Stock 1292916201
Sales
7 Questions Every Seller Should Ask
Top-achieving salespeople spend more than a third of their selling time understanding their customers’ needs.
September 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 08 At 10 44 41 Am
Sales
NetPlus Distributors Anticipate Sales Will Rise 'Significantly'
Nearly half of members reported gains of at least 8% in the second quarter.
September 8, 2023
Buying Group Logo (for Print)
Sales
DPA Buying Group Reports 12.8% Sales Growth
The group has added 77 distributors in the year so far.
September 6, 2023
I Stock 1013559096
Business Technology
Streamline Your Sales Process: 5 Ways to Get Your Reps’ Time Back
Salespeople aren't lazy; they just aren't set up to be productive.
August 28, 2023
E Z Drill99e11ef4dcf37dae4c4b4536bfccdb0881594a124d32424296e56f4d3ec9cfd6 Orig 64381592b7fa9
Sales
Fastenal’s July Sales Up 3.7%
The distributor saw a drop in fastener sales compared to last summer.
August 7, 2023
2023 Six Month Report
Sales
AD Achieves Record Sales and Net Distributions
The buying group reported nearly $38 billion in sales through June.
July 31, 2023
Kimball Midwesta 5ed522ccc5ef3
Sales
Kimball Midwest Named Among 'Best Companies to Sell For'
The distributor climbed one spot on this year's list.
July 12, 2023