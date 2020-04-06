B2B Sales: Are You Creating Enough Personal Value?

Relationship building is more than just showing up with donuts.

Paul Reilly
Apr 6th, 2020
Sales Pitch I Stock 614028206

According to a recent study in the Harvard Business Review, only 12 percent of salespeople are rated as excellent by buyers. That percentage is shockingly low. So, if your benchmark is excellence, there is an 88 percent chance you can improve.

Our world is becoming increasingly commoditized. Products and services are viewed as similar or exactly the same. With merger-mania, corporations blend in and look the same. However, the salesperson remains the unique dimension for creating value.

In our groundbreaking best-sales-practices study, we identified ten characteristics of top-achieving salespeople. We interviewed over 600 customers to identify these characteristics. In our latest edition of Value-Added Selling, we provide an in-depth analysis of top-achievers and how they create personal value. Here is an abbreviated list to help you create more personal value like a top achiever.

Knowledgeable

Do you study your opportunities? Do you study your craft? Do you study the industries in which you sell? Top achievers do. Customers want to work with knowledgeable experts. In fact, “knowledgeable” was the most common descriptor of top achievers.

Study your target opportunities, study their industry, and study your profession. The more you learn, the more value you create. If you’re not spending two hours per week studying, you’re missing an opportunity to create more value.

Don’t expect this investment to provide an immediate gain. Instead, take a long-term view. Professional study is like amassing a large inventory of value-added insights and ideas. Each new thing you learn is placed on the shelf. When the timing is right, you’ll be able to pull from your inventory and deliver your value-added insights in a compelling way.

If you want to be a top achiever, then study and research like a top achiever.

Results Oriented

Top achievers get things done. When nobody else has inventory, top achievers find it. When customers need something pushed through, top achievers take care of it. Top achievers focus on results, enabling customers to achieve their goals.

Top achievers abide by the mantra, if it is to be, it is up to me. Top achievers understand how to get things done internally. They understand the internal workings of their company. And they apply pressure, when needed, to get things done for the customer.

If you want to be a top-achiever, then deliver results like a top achiever.

Relationship Oriented

How would you describe your personal and professional relationship with your customers? Our research shows that customer relationships matter to both salespeople and customers. In our latest buyer’s study, we asked a group of decision makers why they would choose one supplier over another. “Relationship with the salesperson” ranked more important than price. So much for the pundits who think relationship selling is dead.

Relationship building is more than just showing up with donuts. You need to show and create value. Strong relationships are built upon the foundation of trust. Meaning, the salesperson must deliver the good news and the bad news.

Top-achieving salespeople know that the sale is about the customer. They make it a point to focus more on the customer’s needs than their need to sell. They make it their mission to make the customer a hero.

Entertainment is critical to relationship building. In fact, 71 percent of top-achieving salespeople indicated they use entertainment to build stronger customer relationships. Entertainment dollars are not an added expense. Entertainment is an investment in your customer relationship. But entertainment alone, is not enough.

If you want to be a top-achiever, then build relationships like a top achiever.

Problem Solvers

Top achievers don’t look for products to quote, they look for problems to solve. Top achievers explore problems like an investigative journalist. They ask questions, research, and expose problems. Oftentimes, top achievers inform customers of a problem they didn’t know they had.

In our training seminars, salespeople often say, “Well, it’s hard to find problems to solve.” With this attitude, no wonder it’s hard to find problems to solve. Problems aren’t always easy to find or obvious to solve. That’s why most salespeople give up.

The key is opening your eyes—problems have a funny way of hiding in plain sight. Salespeople are often blinded by their own ambitions. These sellers focus more on making a deal than making a difference. What if you approached an opportunity with the mindset of solving problems versus selling product?

If you want to be a top achiever, then solve problems like a top achiever.

Only 12 percent of salespeople are rated as excellent. This same study showed that 65 percent of salespeople are rated as average or poor. There’s a good chance your competition is an average value creator. Your personal value produces a significant competitive advantage. The worth of a salesperson is measured in the value they create, not the discount they give. The only limit to your personal value is the edge of your imagination.

Paul ReillyPaul Reilly 

Paul Reilly is a speaker, sales trainer, co-author of Value-Added Selling, fourth edition (McGraw-Hill, 2018), and host of The Q and A Sales Podcast. For additional information on our keynote presentations and seminars, call 636-778-0175 or email Paul@ReillySalesTraining.com. Visit www.TomReillyTraining.com and signup for our free newsletter.

More in Sales
I Stock 1126098083
Selling in Uncertain Times
Given the recent events, it’s time for perspective, not panic.
Mar 17th, 2020
I Stock 533272455
Reducing Sales Rep’s Role in Forecast Errors
Sales reps tend to hoard customer information, often leading to forecasting errors that can hurt both the company and customer. Here's how to bridge the customer intelligence gap.
Mar 12th, 2020
Mikeinterview (1)
Q&A: ID, Conexiom CEO Talk Sales Order Automation
ID editor Mike Hockett chats with Conexiom's new chief executive Ray Grady about his job transition, the factors impacting B2B distribution and the role sales order automation can, and should, play in this market.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 1070271682
Implementing a Proactive Inside Sales Team is Easier Than You Think
It might be time to consider creating a proactive inside sales team to kickstart results from within.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 689431464
Avoid a Price War: Don’t Be Everything to Everyone
If distributors don't optimize the value of their customer relationships, they're missing opportunities.
Feb 25th, 2020
Sales Pitch I Stock 623266940
Setting SMARTer Sales Goals
A surprising number of salespeople operate without goals: the functional equivalent of a pilot with no flight plan.
Feb 14th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1135131695
Prioritize 3 Factors to Drive Customer Experience
Distributors often develop a value proposition and then immediately fall back into status quo. Here are the factors to focus on when sharpening customer experience.
Jan 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1169794349
Selling in 2020: Are You Really Committed?
With 2020 off-and-running, Paul Reilly discusses the mindset needed to make this sales year your best one ever.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1055169080
How CRM 'Light' Can Help Your Salespeople Close Deals
PipelineDeals co-founder JP Werlin explains how using the right software can result in a faster sales cycle
Dec 11th, 2019
Staging Pic Unsplash 5da8d13d193e4
Are You 'Staging' the Sale?
What if you “staged” the sale? What if you attended to every detail? Each detail is an opportunity to create value and differentiate your alternative. A little more time, energy, and effort can go a long way to creating value in the customer experience.
Dec 4th, 2019
Id 40394 Id Ballistrix Ls 784x392
The Death of Field Sales
Attend this presentation and learn: • Why the standard sales model is broken – and why customers will go to tremendous lengths to avoid interacting with salespeople • Why salespeople should not own customers, should not earn commissions and should not operate autonomously • How to take field salespeople from performing two business-development appointments a week to four a day (an order-of-magnitude improvement) • Why you should replace the outdated outside-in approach to the design of sales with
Dec 31st, 1969
Id 39917 Discount 1010906 1920
Today's Discount Impacts Tomorrow's Profitability
Before your next discount, consider the long-term, compounded impact on profitability.
May 9th, 2019
Id 39410 Stethoscope 2326908 1920
Elevating Today’s Distributor from Sales Enabler to Doctor
Move away from being a mere 'sales enabler.'
Apr 22nd, 2019