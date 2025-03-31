CK Supply Acquires Columbia Welding and Machine

St. Louis industrial gas, welding supply and dry ice provider CK Supply Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired fellow Missouri distributor Columbia Welding and Machine LLC.

CK officials said that Columbia has been the leading independent provider of welding supplies and gases in the Columbia, Missouri, area for more than 100 years.

Its facility will become CK Supply's seventh retail location across Missouri and Illinois. CK indicated that it would expand the Columbia location's service offerings and add lines for forklift and heating propane, welder rental and repair, dry ice, welding automation, training, specialty gases and more.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited and appreciative about the opportunity to continue the legacy of Columbia Welding and Machine. Their reputation for superior customer service and quality products is unmatched in the region," Brad Dunn, CK's newly promoted CEO, said in a statement.

“When looking for a buyer, I wanted a company that would take care of customers in the same manner that has made us successful for all these years, and CK Supply Inc. and their team fits the bill," added Columbia co-owner Jay Curry.