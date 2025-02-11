Relevant Industrial Acquires Controlled Fluids Inc.

Relevant Industrial announced Tuesday that it has acquired Controlled Fluids Inc., a Southeast Texas distributor of industrial fluid power components, lubrication systems and motion control solutions.

CFI, founded more than 40 years ago, serves the oil and gas, refining, chemical and wood and paper industries from three locations: its Beaumont, Texas, headquarters and additional facilities in Broussard, Louisiana, and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Relevant officials said the deal would expand its geographic footprint and bolster its ability to address complex fluid dynamics and motion control challenges.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of CFI is a pivotal moment for Relevant Industrial," CEO John Carte said in the announcement. "CFI's deep expertise in fluid power and motion control complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to offer even more comprehensive, tailored solutions to our customers.”

CFI President Dixon Conn added that by “leveraging Relevant's extensive resources and expertise, we can accelerate innovation, expand our service offerings, and continue delivering the exceptional solutions our customers have come to expect.”