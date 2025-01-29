Motion to Acquire Hawaii Distributor

Maguire Bearing has served Hawaii and the Pacific for 70 years.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 29, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Motion

Motion on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Maguire Bearing Company, a Honolulu distributor of bearings, couplings, motors and other industrial products.

Maguire, established in 1955, operates four locations in Hawaii and serves both the state and the broader Pacific Rim region. Jackie Maguire, the company’s owner and the son of founder William Maguire, said in the announcement that Motion has long been a supplier to the company and that it would be an “ideal fit” for both its customers and its workforce of about 30.

“We’re excited about the growth potential this partnership will create,” Maguire said.

Motion President James Howe said that Maguire would help grow the company’s footprint in the Pacific and would offer “high-quality inventory” along with its “knowledgeable and approachable staff.”

“This dedication aligns perfectly with Motion’s values and is one of the many strengths our companies share,” Howe said.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of February, subject to closing conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 29, 2025
Plimpton & Hills branch, Berlin, Conn.
Plimpton & Hills Owner Adds New York Distributors
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 3 02 37 Pm
Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co.
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69
QXO Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Beacon
January 27, 2025
Related Stories
Plimpton & Hills branch, Berlin, Conn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Plimpton & Hills Owner Adds New York Distributors
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 3 02 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co.
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Beacon
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 3 02 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co.
The deal includes Air Filtration's production facilities in California and Iowa.
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Beacon
The newly launched distributor made another $11 billion offer for the building products giant.
January 27, 2025
I Stock 1307512105
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Colt Group Acquires RJ Stacey
The move expands Colt's its hot tapping services and deepens its Midwest presence.
January 27, 2025
A person walks past a Nippon Steel Corporation sign at the company headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Player Arrives in U.S. Steel-Nippon Takeover Saga With Goal of Quashing It
Ancora is seeking an independent slate of directors and new a CEO.
January 27, 2025
I Stock 2153595083
Mergers & Acquisitions
Automation Supplier Tavoron Acquired by Private Equity
Tavoron's companies include JHFOSTER, HTE Technologies and Accu Tech.
January 24, 2025
Building Controls & Solutions branch, Houston.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Control Stop
The move bolster BCS' position in the North American building automation distribution segment.
January 23, 2025
Sonic Toolboxes
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tool Supplier Sonic Acquires its North American Distributor
Sonic Tools USA becomes a wholly owned entity of the Dutch tool company.
January 22, 2025
I Stock 1640335640
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Acquires 90-Year-Old Company to Boost U.S. Service on Large Motors
The company has repaired and rebuilt motors for North America's energy and heavy industry sectors for nearly a century.
January 21, 2025
Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alliance Machine Systems International Acquires JD Engineers B.V.
The producer of specialty folder gluers will join Alliance's portfolio.
January 17, 2025
Meco Hq Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
EMCOR Group to Acquire Miller Electric Company
The longtime Florida company operates 21 branches across the country.
January 17, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 67631ae235a65
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Adds Minnesota Company
The deal will combine Kendell and Simonson Lumber.
January 17, 2025
Sparks Sign
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Sparks Belting Company
Sparks is a distributor and fabricator of conveyor belting systems and power transmission products.
January 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 16 At 8 49 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Says $11B QXO Offer ‘Significantly Undervalues’ the Company
Company officials said its board evaluated and unanimously rejected the proposal.
January 16, 2025
The Talmadge Memorial Bridge, Savannah, Ga.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advanced Lubrication Specialties Acquires Chemlube's Lubricants Division
The Savannah-based business distributes lubricants in bulk throughout the Southeast.
January 15, 2025