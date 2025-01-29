Motion to Acquire Hawaii Distributor

Motion on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Maguire Bearing Company, a Honolulu distributor of bearings, couplings, motors and other industrial products.

Maguire, established in 1955, operates four locations in Hawaii and serves both the state and the broader Pacific Rim region. Jackie Maguire, the company’s owner and the son of founder William Maguire, said in the announcement that Motion has long been a supplier to the company and that it would be an “ideal fit” for both its customers and its workforce of about 30.

“We’re excited about the growth potential this partnership will create,” Maguire said.

Motion President James Howe said that Maguire would help grow the company’s footprint in the Pacific and would offer “high-quality inventory” along with its “knowledgeable and approachable staff.”

“This dedication aligns perfectly with Motion’s values and is one of the many strengths our companies share,” Howe said.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of February, subject to closing conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.