QXO Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Beacon

The newly launched distributor made another $11 billion offer for the building products giant.

Andy Szal
Jan 27, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69
Beacon Building Products/YouTube

QXO Inc. on Monday launched a hostile takeover bid for building products distributor Beacon and said that it plans to pursue “all options” to complete the deal.

The $11 billion tender offer matches a November proposal from QXO that was rejected by Beacon’s board of directors. QXO made that offer public earlier this month and signaled that it could take its bid directly to Beacon’s shareholders. The company added Monday that its options include nominating its own slate of directors to Beacon’s board at the latter’s annual meeting.

QXO also said that it has financing in place and intends to complete the deal “quickly” after the tender offer expires in late February.

“Our compelling offer would get cash into the hands of Beacon shareholders immediately at a significant premium to the unaffected share price,” QXO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs said in Monday’s announcement. “We believe that Beacon would be a strong fit for QXO and a key part of our plan to become a forward-looking leader in building products distribution.”

Beacon said Monday that it would consider the latest offer but noted that the price was unchanged from the November proposal, which board members said “significantly” undervalued the company. Beacon officials urged its shareholders to refrain from taking any action “at this time,” and said that the board would issue a formal recommendation on the tender offer in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 10 days.

