Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Control Stop

Building Controls & Solutions on Wednesday announced its acquisition of Control Stop, a Charlotte, North Carolina, provider of building automation systems and components.

BCS officials said the deal would add "significant" control system capabilities to its operations in the Carolinas and provide broader coverage and service across the U.S. It also complements the company's efforts to grow its position in the North American building automation distribution market.

"We are excited to partner with Fred Gerow at Control Stop to combine two highly skilled building automation and controls teams in Charlotte," said BCS CEO Eric Chernik. "Our value starts with high-quality products from global brands that are enhanced by solutions and local inventory and in-market technical expertise that brings value-added services to our commercial building customers every day."

"Joining BCS will ensure Control Stop continues to deliver industry-leading distribution capabilities of the highest quality products with the best value our customers have come to know since our inception in 2007," said Control Stop General Manager Fred Gerow.