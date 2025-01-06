NEFCO Acquires Unistrut Midwest

The Cincinnati company is NEFCO's second-largest acquisition to date.

NEFCO
Jan 6, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 06 At 10 37 30 Am
Unistrut Midwest

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – NEFCO, a leading value-added supply partner serving the professional specialty construction trades, announced a highly strategic acquisition of Unistrut Midwest, effective Dec. 20.

Unistrut Midwest is based in Cincinnati with three additional locations in Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and New Jersey. This was NEFCO’s fifth acquisition of 2024, eleventh acquisition since 2022 and represents its second-largest acquisition to date.

Unistrut Midwest is a nationwide modular support system specialist focusing on pipe racks, off-site modules and equipment skids using all-bolted solutions. Unistrut Midwest’s core offering includes complete turnkey secondary modular steel support solutions, including conceptual design, budgeting, engineering, BIM coordination, material supply, prefabrication, assembly and delivery. Unistrut Midwest focuses primarily on MEP support-system solutions, including medical equipment supports, data-center solutions, ceiling grids, catwalks, roofwalks, multi-trade racks, and crossover and access platforms, for a variety of industries including data centers, semiconductor plants, battery plants and EV plants, hospitals and universities and other commercial end markets.

The acquisition of Unistrut Midwest nearly triples NEFCO’s value-added service capabilities, and further entrenches NEFCO as the leading provider of MEP (Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing) support & suspension products and solutions, particularly in its specialty SHARP product offering and related SHARP value-added services such as engineering, pre-fabrication, and kitting & assembly. SHARP is NEFCO’s trademarked specialty product offering for the MEP trades, encompassing strut channel & fittings, hardware & fasteners, concrete Anchoring products, threaded rod, and pipe hangers & supports.

Matthew Gelles, NEFCO’s president & CEO, said:

“For many years we have been focused on being the leading solution provider for the MEP trades with a core focus on MEP support & suspension products coupled engineering & fabrication solutions. We’ve accomplished this through our SHARP® product offering and our engineering divisions – NEFCO Engineered Supports and NEFCO Sturt Service, where we have four Professional Engineers (PE’s) on staff. With the addition of Unistrut Midwest, we have tripled down on our commitment to being the leading MEP support system solution provider. Unistrut Midwest brings with it an incredible team of industry experts with deep fabrication, engineering, and product development capabilities. We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Unistrut Midwest and bring an unrivaled offering to our largest customers and end markets, particularly the specialty contractors building data centers, semi-conductor plants, battery & EV facilities, hospitals and more”.

Kevin Brooks, president of Unistrut Midwest, added:

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the NEFCO family, both for our customers as well as our employees. Since our inception, Unistrut Midwest has been driven by a mission to build a better future supporting our team, customers and community. Joining forces with NEFCO, the leading provider for the MEP trades, allows us to accelerate this mission while continuing to deliver the exceptional products and services our customers have come to expect”.

With the addition of Unistrut Midwest, NEFCO expands its reach to 63 locations across 29 states.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 1, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to recipients in the East Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington.
Biden Rejects Nippon Steel's $15 Billion Deal to Acquire U.S. Steel
January 3, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 02 1 12 11 Pm
Applied Industrial Completes Hydradyne Acquisition
January 2, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Sonepar Sells Off its Vallen Asia Operations
December 31, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 01 02 1 12 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Completes Hydradyne Acquisition
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Sells Off its Vallen Asia Operations
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 02 1 12 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Completes Hydradyne Acquisition
The companies originally announced the deal in late November.
January 2, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Sells Off its Vallen Asia Operations
The subsidiary was sold to Vallen Asia's leadership team under a management buyout.
December 31, 2024
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
Relevant also added Krom Americas to its network.
December 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 27 10 33 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
LindFast Acquires Fastener Manufacturer Big Bolt
LSG officials said its goal will be "to maintain the exceptional Big Bolt brand name in the market."
December 27, 2024
Logo of Nippon Steel on the exterior of Blast Furnace No. 1 at the company's Kashima Plant in Kashima, Japan on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Biden to Decide on U.S. Steel Acquisition After Influential Panel Fails to Reach Consensus
The president opposes the nearly $15 billion deal.
December 24, 2024
Factory With Flag
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nippon Steel Deal Could Still Change the Industry
A look at the pros and cons of the acquisition.
December 23, 2024
Rebranded Branch
Mergers & Acquisitions
NorthEast Electrical Completes Rebranding of Rockingham Electric
The Sonepar subsidiary acquired Rockingham in late 2022.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc
Mergers & Acquisitions
MRC Global to Sell Canada Business
Officials said the move would enable MRC to focus on its core geographies and products.
December 17, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Site Supply Inc.
The construction materials distributor operates four locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
December 17, 2024
Irby Utilities facility, Burnsville, Minn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Irby Utilities Acquires Azotel Technologies Software
The deal will enable the Sonepar subsidiary to be "an even stronger partner" to broadband providers.
December 13, 2024
Lehman Pipe and Supply distribution center, Miami.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building a ‘Super-Regional Leader’
A Florida pipe, valves and fittings distributor eyes aggressive expansion after securing a private equity partner.
December 13, 2024
Rubix branch, Feltham, England.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.K. MRO Distributor Acquires Italian Counterpart
Rubix officials said Somi would bolster both its footprint and its flow and fluid power solutions.
December 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 29 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Applied Thermal Systems
The deal expands TTDS' footprint into the Upper Midwest.
December 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 52 04 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distributor Wire and Cable Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Officials said the agreement would support DWC's "next phase of growth."
December 10, 2024