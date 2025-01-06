NEFCO Acquires Unistrut Midwest

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – NEFCO, a leading value-added supply partner serving the professional specialty construction trades, announced a highly strategic acquisition of Unistrut Midwest, effective Dec. 20.

Unistrut Midwest is based in Cincinnati with three additional locations in Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and New Jersey. This was NEFCO’s fifth acquisition of 2024, eleventh acquisition since 2022 and represents its second-largest acquisition to date.

Unistrut Midwest is a nationwide modular support system specialist focusing on pipe racks, off-site modules and equipment skids using all-bolted solutions. Unistrut Midwest’s core offering includes complete turnkey secondary modular steel support solutions, including conceptual design, budgeting, engineering, BIM coordination, material supply, prefabrication, assembly and delivery. Unistrut Midwest focuses primarily on MEP support-system solutions, including medical equipment supports, data-center solutions, ceiling grids, catwalks, roofwalks, multi-trade racks, and crossover and access platforms, for a variety of industries including data centers, semiconductor plants, battery plants and EV plants, hospitals and universities and other commercial end markets.

The acquisition of Unistrut Midwest nearly triples NEFCO’s value-added service capabilities, and further entrenches NEFCO as the leading provider of MEP (Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing) support & suspension products and solutions, particularly in its specialty SHARP product offering and related SHARP value-added services such as engineering, pre-fabrication, and kitting & assembly. SHARP is NEFCO’s trademarked specialty product offering for the MEP trades, encompassing strut channel & fittings, hardware & fasteners, concrete Anchoring products, threaded rod, and pipe hangers & supports.

Matthew Gelles, NEFCO’s president & CEO, said:

“For many years we have been focused on being the leading solution provider for the MEP trades with a core focus on MEP support & suspension products coupled engineering & fabrication solutions. We’ve accomplished this through our SHARP® product offering and our engineering divisions – NEFCO Engineered Supports and NEFCO Sturt Service, where we have four Professional Engineers (PE’s) on staff. With the addition of Unistrut Midwest, we have tripled down on our commitment to being the leading MEP support system solution provider. Unistrut Midwest brings with it an incredible team of industry experts with deep fabrication, engineering, and product development capabilities. We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Unistrut Midwest and bring an unrivaled offering to our largest customers and end markets, particularly the specialty contractors building data centers, semi-conductor plants, battery & EV facilities, hospitals and more”.

Kevin Brooks, president of Unistrut Midwest, added:

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the NEFCO family, both for our customers as well as our employees. Since our inception, Unistrut Midwest has been driven by a mission to build a better future supporting our team, customers and community. Joining forces with NEFCO, the leading provider for the MEP trades, allows us to accelerate this mission while continuing to deliver the exceptional products and services our customers have come to expect”.

With the addition of Unistrut Midwest, NEFCO expands its reach to 63 locations across 29 states.