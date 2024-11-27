H.I.G. Capital Acquires Northwest Pump and Equipment

MIAMI – H.I.G. Capital announced that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Northwest Pump and Equipment Co., a leading provider of products and services to fueling stations, EV charging infrastructure and other industrial applications.

Founded in 1959, Northwest Pump provides a wide range of distribution and service capabilities to fueling and industrial customers across the western United States. The company’s 350 employees serve nearly 6,000 customers across its growing 20 branch locations. Northwest Pump’s people-first culture is highly regarded for providing a broad product portfolio, consultative approach, and leading service levels.

Bob Mathews, CEO of Northwest Pump, said, “Over the course of its 65-year history, Northwest Pump has established itself as an industry leader through a focus on servicing its customers, caring for its employees, and working with key suppliers to provide a growing suite of innovative products. With H.I.G.’s extensive resources and experience, we are well-positioned to expand the reach and breadth of our solutions to better serve our customers and OEM partners.”

Matt Kever, managing director at H.I.G. Capital, said, “Northwest Pump represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a differentiated and leading distributor that is poised for growth. We’re excited to partner with Bob and the entire Northwest Pump team to execute on an organic and inorganic growth strategy focused on increasing density and expanding the company’s scope of services and product offerings.”