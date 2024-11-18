Relevant Industrial Acquires Control Specialists

The company provides process instrumentation, control systems and specialized industrial services.

Relevant Industrial
Nov 18, 2024
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f
Relevant Industrial

HOUSTON — Relevant Industrial LLC, a leading provider of instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, thermal equipment, purification and industrial equipment, announced its acquisition of Control Specialists LLC, a trusted provider of process instrumentation, control systems and specialized industrial services based in Evansville, Indiana.

Effective Nov. 6, this strategic acquisition reinforces Relevant Industrial's commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality solutions across a broad range of industries, including renewable energy, semiconductor, refining, petrochemical, OEM and food processing.

Relevant is expanding its capabilities in combustion, process control, automation, and industrial services through the acquisition of CSI. Known for its expertise and reliability, CSI delivers high-quality solutions and repair services, bolstering Relevant's ability to provide comprehensive engineered solutions that address the evolving needs of its clients. CSI has established itself as a trusted provider of both in-house and on-site repair services, perfectly aligning with Relevant's commitment to exceptional customer support. By joining forces, Relevant and CSI are poised to offer an even broader range of solutions, strengthening their service offerings and expertise for clients across key industries.

"The acquisition of CSI is an exciting step for Relevant," said John Carte, CEO of Relevant Industrial. "Control Specialists brings valuable technical expertise and a strong reputation for excellence in process instrumentation and control systems. We also share a common customer-centric philosophy and complementary business focus, which makes this partnership a natural fit. CSI brings a fresh energy and innovative spirit that aligns perfectly with our vision for long-term growth. Together, we have a tremendous runway for expansion, and we look forward to linking our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our customers."

Control Specialists expands Relevant' s geographic footprint, enhancing access to Western Kentucky with a location in Calvert City, Kentucky, and bolstering service capabilities throughout the Midwest. CSI's facility includes a UL 508A-approved panel shop, pressure and temperature calibration services, and full fabricating of combustion skids and systems, underscoring the company's commitment to quality, safety, and technical excellence. Additionally, CSI offers customers a wide range of solutions as a distributor of many top industrial brands, skilled field technicians, and a turn-key systems integration team.

"Partnering with Relevant represents an exciting opportunity for Control Specialists, our employees and our customers," said Jonathon Wandling, president of Control Specialists Inc. "Since 1983, we have been dedicated to providing high-quality products and services to keep our clients' processes running smoothly. Becoming part of Relevant allows us to leverage their extensive resources, give a full service offering across a wide range of industries, and deliver even greater value to our customers. A huge thank you to all of our employees and their families for their hard work over 40 years and I look forward to watching them all grow and expand in what they do every single day at CSI."

The acquisition expands Relevant workforce and operational presence, allowing the combined entity to operate from over 30 strategic locations across the United States. This expansion strengthens customer service capabilities and extends Relevant Industrial's reach into new markets. Integrating CSI's expertise and resources is expected to foster collaborative growth, benefiting customers, partners, and employees alike.

"This acquisition is a strategic step forward in our commitment to being a leading provider of industrial solutions," added Carte. "With the addition of CSI's specialized expertise in process instrumentation and control systems, we are even better positioned to help our customers improve operational performance, maintain compliance, and achieve their business goals."

