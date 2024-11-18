Imperial Dade Acquires Economy Products & Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of Economy Products & Solutions Inc.

The transaction represents the 94th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Economy Products & Solutions has served its customers in the greater Rochester area since 1936. Owned and operated by Denise Wesley, EPS is not only committed to being of great service to its customers, but also committed to the environment as well. The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, EPS’ customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater diversified offering of products and solutions.

"I enthusiastically welcome the entire EPS family to the Imperial Dade platform. Imperial Dade is honored to carry forward the EPS legacy into this next chapter of growth," said Robert Tillis, chairman of Imperial Dade.

"We are excited to partner with Denise and EPS’ outstanding employees. We look forward to investing in the Company’s continued profitable growth throughout upstate New York and across the United States," said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade.

“On behalf of the entire Economy Products & Solutions team, we are thrilled to be part of Imperial Dade. Imperial Dade shares the same relentless focus on delivering the best service and product offering to the customer. The resources and strategic support will enable us to continue our growth trajectory and strengthen customer relationships,” said Denise Wesley, CEO of Economy Products & Solutions.