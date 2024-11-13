Endries Acquires Assembly Fasteners Inc.

AFI specializes in latches, fasteners and hardware products.

Endries International
Nov 13, 2024
Endries 66e0af4e042ec
Endries International Inc.

BRILLION, Wis. — Endries International Inc., a leader in industrial fasteners, class-C components and fulfillment solutions, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Assembly Fasteners Inc., a distributor specializing in latches, fasteners and hardware products and solutions.

Founded in 1984 with the goal of providing superior products and services, AFI offers a variety of services, including vendor managed inventory, customer managed inventory and iBinDrop, a stock management innovation giving customers more control over their stock.

"I welcome the crew at AFI to the Endries family. It is a great business that the Watson's and their team have built that fits hand-in-glove with Endries," said Michael Knight, Endries' president and CEO. "This acquisition strengthens our presence in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, and increases our relationship with a key supplier of ours, PennEngineering, whom we have in common with AFI."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Endries International as we look to build on our strong reputation for service excellence these past 40 years," said Hugh Watson, founder and CEO of AFI. "This partnership marks a new chapter for AFI, one that will enable us to grow nationwide and continue to provide exceptional value to our employees and customers well into the future. Together with Endries, we are poised to bring innovative solutions that will shape the industry and drive long-term success."

Endries' industry leading fulfillment solutions and expertise complement AFI's renowned commitment to customer-centric programs and customer service. Together, Endries and AFI will deliver enhanced value, drive growth, and reinforce a shared dedication to innovation, quality, and service excellence in the fastener industry.

