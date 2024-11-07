Core & Main Acquires New Jersey Fire Protection Distributor

Core & Main has completed its acquisition of ARGCO Northeast, company officials announced Thursday.

The waterworks and infrastructure supply distributor — no. 6 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — originally announced agreements to acquire ARGCO and fellow New Jersey company Eastcom Associates in mid-October; the Eastcom deal closed last week.

ARGCO Northeast is a distributor of fire protection products located in Saddle Brook in northeastern New Jersey. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

"The ARGCO Northeast team's commitment to being a trusted partner mirrors that of Core & Main," Core & Main President Mike Huebert said in the original announcement. "The added expertise and knowledge the team brings will bolster our ability to deliver quality fire protection products and services to our valued customers.”