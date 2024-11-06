Mill Steel Co. Acquires Maryland Metals Processing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum, on Monday announced its acquisition of Maryland Metals Processing.

MMP is a leading stainless and aluminum toll processor based in Baltimore, providing expert cut to length, polishing, slitting and coil enhancement services.

This transaction further strengthens Mill Steel's national footprint and processing capabilities.

Mill Steel recognizes Maryland Metals' reputation for providing an exceptional toll processing experience. The company will take a hands-off approach to ensure MMP continues to operate independently – retaining its name, business model and all associates – while adding further toll processing capacity to the facility.

"We are excited to bring Maryland Metals Processing into the Mill Steel family," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel. "The facility is strategically located to further enhance our shipping and processing capabilities across the country and beyond. Most importantly, we are committed to preserving the outstanding service, relationships, and quality that Maryland Metals' customers have come to trust."

Ken McAvoy, CEO of Maryland Metals Processing, added, "Joining forces with Mill Steel is a tremendous opportunity for us. Our customers can expect the same high standard of service from the same dedicated team, while benefiting from Mill Steel's expanded resources and national reach. We look forward to continuing to meet our customers' needs with the excellence they've always relied on."

The purchase highlights Mill Steel's long-term commitment to growth while upholding the core strengths of the businesses it acquires. As the two companies align, customers can expect increased efficiencies and additional processing capabilities.