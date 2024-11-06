Mill Steel Co. Acquires Maryland Metals Processing

The Baltimore company is a leading stainless and aluminum toll processor.

Mill Steel Co.
Nov 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 11 50 08 Am
Mill Steel Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum, on Monday announced its acquisition of Maryland Metals Processing.

MMP is a leading stainless and aluminum toll processor based in Baltimore, providing expert cut to length, polishing, slitting and coil enhancement services.

This transaction further strengthens Mill Steel's national footprint and processing capabilities.

Mill Steel recognizes Maryland Metals' reputation for providing an exceptional toll processing experience. The company will take a hands-off approach to ensure MMP continues to operate independently – retaining its name, business model and all associates – while adding further toll processing capacity to the facility.

"We are excited to bring Maryland Metals Processing into the Mill Steel family," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel. "The facility is strategically located to further enhance our shipping and processing capabilities across the country and beyond. Most importantly, we are committed to preserving the outstanding service, relationships, and quality that Maryland Metals' customers have come to trust."

Ken McAvoy, CEO of Maryland Metals Processing, added, "Joining forces with Mill Steel is a tremendous opportunity for us. Our customers can expect the same high standard of service from the same dedicated team, while benefiting from Mill Steel's expanded resources and national reach. We look forward to continuing to meet our customers' needs with the excellence they've always relied on."

The purchase highlights Mill Steel's long-term commitment to growth while upholding the core strengths of the businesses it acquires. As the two companies align, customers can expect increased efficiencies and additional processing capabilities.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 11 50 08 Am
Mill Steel Co. Acquires Maryland Metals Processing
November 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 11 35 55 Am
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Machine Vision Company
November 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 05 9 10 46 Am
Parker Hannifin Sells Composites Business
November 5, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2
Imperial Dade Acquires California Janitorial Supply Corp.
November 5, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 11 35 55 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Machine Vision Company
Screenshot 2024 11 05 9 10 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin Sells Composites Business
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires California Janitorial Supply Corp.
Total Tool location, Kansas City, Kan.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Total Tool Supply
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 11 35 55 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Machine Vision Company
Stemmer Imaging is a leading provider of machine and artificial vision solutions.
November 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 05 9 10 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin Sells Composites Business
The division includes six locations in North America.
November 5, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires California Janitorial Supply Corp.
The addition of CalJan will bolster the company's Bay Area presence.
November 5, 2024
Total Tool location, Kansas City, Kan.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Total Tool Supply
The deal marks NEFCO’s largest acquisition to date.
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1261135997
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
White Cap said the deal would bolster its product and fabrication capabilities across the East Coast.
November 1, 2024
I Stock 1680391090
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Services Firm in $185M Deal
Ascent provides specialized data center facility and property management services.
November 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 31 At 3 02 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Eastcom Associates
The New Jersey company provides underground utility protection equipment.
October 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Canadian Hydraulics Supplier
Motion officials said the addition would bolster its offering in Canada.
October 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 28 At 8 59 01 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Genesys Industries Acquires Aerospace Fastener Manufacturer
F3's products are currently embedded in countless programs in the commercial aerospace sector.
October 28, 2024
Trelleborg Hq1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trelleborg Acquires CRC Distribution
The company said the deal will bolster its position in the U.S. seals market.
October 25, 2024
Cg Venturi Supply Release Photo 10 24 2024
Mergers & Acquisitions
Venturi Supply Acquires Cohn & Gregory
The deal bolsters Venturi's PVF presence and fabrication capabilities in vital markets.
October 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 4 31 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Sheinberg Tool
The South Texas company is NEFCO’s ninth acquisition since 2022.
October 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 3 14 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Triumph Geo-Synthetics
The Southern California company serves the non-residential and infrastructure markets.
October 23, 2024
Chem Arrow Aerial Image Edit Cropped
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motul Acquires Chem Arrow
Chem Arrow is a leading supplier of lubricants to the HVAC market.
October 21, 2024
Supplyone Gulf Packaging 1024x536
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Gulf Packaging
The company serves business across six Southeastern states.
October 18, 2024