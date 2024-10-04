Macomb Group Adds Leonhardt Pipe & Supply

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Macomb Group Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has completed its third acquisition since May.

Leonhardt Pipe & Supply Inc., with operations in the Carolinas and Georgia, is the newest member of its Fire & Fabrication division. With the acquisition of Leonhardt, the Macomb Group's Fire & Fabrication operations now have production capacity in Michigan, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

"The strategy of expanding our Charlotte warehouse to 120,000 square feet last September was to introduce our fire protection and fabrication services into the southeast," said Dennis Roberts, director of Fire & Fabrication at the Macomb Group. "Shortly after commencing fabrication operations in the spring, we had the opportunity to open a dialogue with Leonhardt Pipe & Supply owner and President David Leonhardt."

"The timing for both of our companies was ideal, as we were in the process of planning for the Charlotte expansion of our Carolina fabrication operations, currently located in Blackstock, South Carolina. This transaction will provide our customers with access to new fire protection lines, our employees with increased opportunities for growth, and The Macomb Group with a talented fire protection team in the southeast," said Leonhardt.

Joshua Leonhardt and Bob Phoenix, currently vice presidents at Leonhardt Pipe & Supply, will become members of the Macomb Group's Southeastern Fire & Fabrication leadership team. In 1984, David Leonhardt and his brother Douglas formed Douglas Leonhardt & Associates LLC. By the late 1990s, the company had become one of the largest distributors and fire fabricators of life safety products in the country, with multiple locations throughout the southeastern United States. In 1998, the company was acquired and David subsequently retired to pursue his passion for wildlife preservation and agriculture. He returned to the industry in 2004 with his son Joshua, and together they founded Leonhardt Pipe and Supply Inc. David will focus on guiding a successful transition over the next year.