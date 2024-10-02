MCE Acquires 3 'ParkerStores' from Motion & Flow Control Products

The locations are regional sources for hose, fittings, hydraulics and filtration products.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Oct 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 9 27 54 Am
Motion & Flow Control Products Inc.

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Tuesday that it has acquired three ParkerStore locations in Williston, North Dakota, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sidney, Montana, from Motion & Flow Control Products Inc.

The three ParkerStores are regional sources for hose, fitting, hydraulics and filtration products and services across North Dakota, South Dakota and eastern Montana. The Williston location also includes a Parker Truck Hydraulics Center, where it distributes, builds and repairs complete hydraulic systems for both end users and fleet customers.

The business will operate under the MCE name and under the continued leadership of the District Manager Randy Iversen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy and his talented team to the MCE family,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “By combining our resources and expertise, this acquisition positions the combined business to accelerate growth and provide an even more comprehensive suite of highly-engineered solutions to our valued customers.

"The acquisition further strengthens MCE’s presence in the Bakken region, allowing us to offer an increased local presence and critical additions to our comprehensive fluid power and flow control solutions offering.”

“We have a lot of respect for our teams that will now be a part of the MCE family, they will be greatly missed,” Ross Surratt, MFCP’s CEO, commented. “We are confident that these teams will fit well in the Bakken strategy that MCE is executing, and they will continue to see significant growth opportunity. I want to thank the MCE team; it was a pleasure working with them throughout this process.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 9 27 54 Am
MCE Acquires 3 'ParkerStores' from Motion & Flow Control Products
October 2, 2024
Waring Bobtail
Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company
September 30, 2024
Press Us 1600x680
Prysmian, Encore Wire Debut Joint Venture, Expanded Product Line
September 30, 2024
I Stock 2152912027
Amazon's $4B Partnership with AI Startup Gets U.K. Competition Clearance
September 30, 2024
Related Stories
Waring Bobtail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company
Press Us 1600x680
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prysmian, Encore Wire Debut Joint Venture, Expanded Product Line
I Stock 2152912027
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amazon's $4B Partnership with AI Startup Gets U.K. Competition Clearance
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 24 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Actuator, Automation Manufacturer and Distributor Micromatic Sold
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Waring Bobtail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company
The deal broadens Waring’s footprint to Louisiana.
September 30, 2024
Press Us 1600x680
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prysmian, Encore Wire Debut Joint Venture, Expanded Product Line
The strategic partnership broadens both companies' product offerings.
September 30, 2024
I Stock 2152912027
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amazon's $4B Partnership with AI Startup Gets U.K. Competition Clearance
Authorities said the deal didn't qualify for further scrutiny.
September 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 24 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Actuator, Automation Manufacturer and Distributor Micromatic Sold
Forest Hill Partners had owned the Indiana company for nearly two decades.
September 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 34 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rensa Filtration Acquires the Filter Shop
The Filter Shop's Des Moines and Omaha distribution centers serve customers throughout the region.
September 26, 2024
The United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steelworkers Lose Arbitration Case Against U.S. Steel in Bid to Derail Sale to Nippon
The proposed deal faces strong opposition from U.S. Steel's workforce.
September 26, 2024
Gexpro location, West Chester Township, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group's Gexpro to Acquire Singapore Distributor
Tech-Component Resources is a provider of fasteners, mechanical components and other industrial products.
September 25, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (36)
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Merger Finalized
The newly created AD Independent Electrical Supply Division represents more than 700 independently owned electrical distributors.
September 25, 2024
I Stock 1314094152
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Add Compressor Distributor
Perslucht Wilda provides portable air compressors, generators and light towers.
September 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 3 26 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply
EWS is a leading value-add distributor of building products and installation services.
September 20, 2024
I Stock 802436842
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Grid Components Acquires Allied Bolt
Allied is a leading supplier to the electrical utility and telecom industries.
September 20, 2024
I Stock 464219597
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triple-S Acquires Borrmann Metals
The deal includes locations in Southern California and additional operations in Arizona.
September 20, 2024
Indianapolis skyline.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply
The Indianapolis company is a supplier of concrete accessories and forming and shoring solutions.
September 18, 2024
Core & Main branch, Belton, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Finalizes Green Equipment Co. Deal
The company serves contractors, utilities and municipalities across eight states.
September 18, 2024
I Stock 1139071242
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hoses2U
The company delivers fast, customized hose replacements directly to job sites.
September 18, 2024