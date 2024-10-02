MCE Acquires 3 'ParkerStores' from Motion & Flow Control Products

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Tuesday that it has acquired three ParkerStore locations in Williston, North Dakota, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sidney, Montana, from Motion & Flow Control Products Inc.

The three ParkerStores are regional sources for hose, fitting, hydraulics and filtration products and services across North Dakota, South Dakota and eastern Montana. The Williston location also includes a Parker Truck Hydraulics Center, where it distributes, builds and repairs complete hydraulic systems for both end users and fleet customers.

The business will operate under the MCE name and under the continued leadership of the District Manager Randy Iversen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy and his talented team to the MCE family,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “By combining our resources and expertise, this acquisition positions the combined business to accelerate growth and provide an even more comprehensive suite of highly-engineered solutions to our valued customers.

"The acquisition further strengthens MCE’s presence in the Bakken region, allowing us to offer an increased local presence and critical additions to our comprehensive fluid power and flow control solutions offering.”

“We have a lot of respect for our teams that will now be a part of the MCE family, they will be greatly missed,” Ross Surratt, MFCP’s CEO, commented. “We are confident that these teams will fit well in the Bakken strategy that MCE is executing, and they will continue to see significant growth opportunity. I want to thank the MCE team; it was a pleasure working with them throughout this process.”