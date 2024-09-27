Actuator, Automation Manufacturer and Distributor Micromatic Sold

Forest Hill Partners had owned the Indiana company for nearly two decades.

Forest Hill Partners LLC
Sep 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 24 05 Pm
Micromatic

CHICAGO — Forest Hill Partners LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced that it has completed the sale of Micromatic LLC to MITAR Private Capital, an Indianapolis-based private equity firm.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Micromatic, headquartered in Berne, Indiana, is a world-class developer, manufacturer and distributor of rotary vane actuators, waste tippers and automation assembly systems that help customers around the world solve complex automation needs.

Since acquiring Micromatic from Textron in 2005, FHP supported Micromatic's growth by investing in sales and marketing strategies, strengthening the executive management team, and increasing operational efficiencies. Throughout this 19-year ownership period, Micromatic nearly tripled its revenues and earnings.

"FHP's investment thesis is rooted in a commitment to buy at a fair value, operate efficiently, focus on profitable, long-term, top-line growth, and professionalize organizations to set them up for growth while generating outsized returns for our investors," said John Carretta, co-founding partner of Forest Hill Partners. "Working in close partnership with the Micromatic management team, we accelerated revenue growth, diversified revenue streams, and executed a number of strategic initiatives. Micromatic was FHP's inaugural investment, and we are extremely proud of how the team came together to achieve our investment goals, including generating a fantastic return for our investors."

