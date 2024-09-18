White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply Inc.

The Indianapolis company is a supplier of concrete accessories and forming and shoring solutions.

White Cap
Sep 18, 2024
Indianapolis skyline.
iStock.com/f11photo

ATLANTA — White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Jobsite Supply Inc., a supplier of concrete accessories and forming and shoring solutions based in Indianapolis.

The company serves non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

Jobsite Supply also operates as Jobsite Formwork, providing its forming and shoring solutions nationwide.

Jobsite is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jobsite Supply to the White Cap family," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "With this acquisition, we are expanding our offerings throughout the Indiana market and broadening our nationwide capabilities in forming and shoring. This reinforces our commitment to providing a one-stop shop for our customers with a full suite of products and value-added services available coast to coast."

"This acquisition opens up tremendous growth opportunities for our business and our employees. I'm positive joining White Cap will make our team stronger," said Tom Hotwagner, co-founder and CEO, Jobsite Formwork.

"This strategic move will empower our team with new resources and capabilities to innovate and exceed the expectations of our customers. We look forward to a bright future of team collaboration, employee development and shared success," said Pete Molloy, co-founder and CEO, Jobsite Supply.

