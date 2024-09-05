Houchens Industries Acquires H.H. Barnum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Houchens Industries Inc., one of the largest and most diversified wholly owned S Corp ESOPs in the U.S., announced that it has acquired H.H. Barnum Company.

H. H. Barnum, based in Michigan, is a leading value-added distributor of controls for factory and warehouse automation. The company employs nearly 300 people and serves over 5,000 customers through its locations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company has seen steady growth since its inception in 1946, with accelerated growth starting in the late '80s, when Ken and Ed Koza took the helm. Partnering with the best suppliers and hiring and retaining the best employees has been the cornerstone of the company’s success.

Ed Koza, CEO of H.H. Barnum, said,

“We’re very excited to join the Houchens family of businesses. Joining such a successful and diverse ESOP company will provide tremendous long-term benefits for our employees and the growth capital necessary to continue our long-term growth objectives. Partnering with Houchens will solidify our position as one of the country’s premier automation distributors.”

Dion Houchins, CEO of Houchens, added,