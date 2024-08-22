Advance Auto Parts Announces Sale of Worldpac to Carlyle for $1.5B

Advance said the deal would allow officials to "sharpen their focus."

Carlyle
Aug 22, 2024
I Stock 1443571360
iStock.com/M. Suhail

RALEIGH, N.C. — Advance Auto Parts Inc. announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Worldpac Inc., an automotive parts wholesale distribution business, to funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle for $1.5 billion in cash.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of the Worldpac business,” said Shane O’Kelly, president and chief executive officer. "The sale enables our team to sharpen their focus on decisive actions to turn around the Advance blended box business. Proceeds from the transaction will provide greater financial flexibility as we continue our strategic and operational review to improve the productivity of the company’s remaining assets and better position the company for future growth and value creation. On behalf of everyone at Advance, I would like to thank the more than 5,000 Worldpac team members for their dedication over the last ten years.”

"We are excited to partner with Worldpac, a great business operating in attractive markets," said Wes Bieligk, a partner, and Katherine Barasch, a senior member of Carlyle's Global Industrials investing team. "Our proven track record in executing complex carve-outs position us uniquely to support Worldpac and its team as an independent company."

Carlyle's investment in Worldpac builds on the firm's extensive carve-out experience in the Industrials sector, having invested ~$13 billion in industrial carve-outs over the past two decades, including in such companies as Axalta, Nouryon, Atotech, Signode and Allison Transmission.

Over the last 12 months, at the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Worldpac business generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue and approximately $100 million in EBITDA. Advance expects net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion after taxes and transaction fees.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 1443571360
Advance Auto Parts to Sell Distribution Subsidiary in $1.5B Deal
August 22, 2024
I Stock 512725838
U.K. Cutting Tool Distributor Acquired by Private Equity
August 22, 2024
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
August 21, 2024
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10 64341a7b17d20
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pennsylvania Tooling Supplier
August 21, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 512725838
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.K. Cutting Tool Distributor Acquired by Private Equity
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10 64341a7b17d20
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pennsylvania Tooling Supplier
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 512725838
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.K. Cutting Tool Distributor Acquired by Private Equity
Cutwel serves more than 13,000 customers across a range of industries.
August 22, 2024
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
The Texas company is a provider of underground utility protection equipment.
August 21, 2024
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10 64341a7b17d20
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pennsylvania Tooling Supplier
Tri-State Industrial calls itself a "one-stop shop" for all machining needs.
August 21, 2024
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike
BSC's fellow Massachusetts company distributes power transmission, motion control and fluid power products.
August 20, 2024
Hgap Acquires Air Power Sales Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Texas Sullair Distributor Air Power
Air Power Sales and Service specializes in air compressors, air treatment products, accessories and related equipment.
August 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 4 15 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes Source Atlantic Acquisition
The company also announced an expansion of its credit facility.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Acquires New Jersey, Ohio Distributors
The company disclosed the additions in its quarterly earnings statement.
August 15, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Adds Distributors in New York, California
The company added an HVAC distributor in the Northeast and a pipe and waterworks provider on the West Coast.
August 15, 2024
Ipex Cpvc Sprinkler Spray Sq
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aliaxis to Acquire Johnson Controls’ Pipe, Fittings Business
The Alabama-based segment provides pipe and fittings for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems.
August 14, 2024
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2000
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire LSI Supply
The Ontario company distributes bearings, seals and other industrial components.
August 14, 2024
Portland Bolt’s facility in Northwest Portland.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Century-Old Fastener Manufacturer Makes a Big Move
Why Portland Bolt decided to dramatically expand its footprint.
August 14, 2024
Core & Main branch, Washington, Ill.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Company
The distributor also closed its acquisition of a Canadian counterpart.
August 13, 2024
I Stock 1423622700
Mergers & Acquisitions
South Florida's L.D. Mullins Acquired by US LBM
Mullins is the largest independent lumber yard in Southeast Florida.
August 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 08 At 2 14 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
ORS Nasco Sold to Wynnchurch Capital
The MRO wholesaler offers over 190,000 SKUs to distributors throughout North America.
August 12, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Excell Direct
The company has become a premier distributor of foodservice and janitorial products in Arizona.
August 9, 2024