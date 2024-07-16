All State Fastener Acquires Creative Assembly Systems

The strategic integration will enhance ASF's market share, resources and competitive advantage.

All State Fastener Corp.
Jul 16, 2024
ROSEVILLE, Mich. — All State Fastener on Monday announced the acquisition of Creative Assembly Systems. CAS comes into the ASF portfolio as a highly accomplished and well-respected company within the fastener industry.

This strategic integration will enhance ASF's market share and competitive advantage, and provide added resources to better serve existing customers while driving growth in the core business.   

All State Fastener and Creative Assembly Solutions share a common vision and complementary strengths.

"We are excited to have the CAS team join the ASF family," said All State Fastener CEO Darryl Dvorak. "The joining of these two organizations with like synergies will help grow market share, better utilize technology, expand our product portfolio, and enhance our existing footprint all designed to drive significant value for our customers and our employees. We are extremely excited about what lies ahead.”

CAS General Manager Seth Ucker will continue to lead the CAS business and oversee all employees and branches in Chillicothe, Ohio, and Denton, Texas.

“ASF is a well-recognized and highly respected leader in the fastener industry. ASF’s family-driven culture and focus on customer satisfaction align perfectly with our values," Ucker said. "We're excited to join forces with ASF to bring even greater resources and service to our customers."

