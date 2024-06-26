Winsupply Acquires Forge PolyFab

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply Inc. announced Wednesday that it has acquired Forge PolyFab.

Established in 2020, Forge Polyfab specializes in crafting high-quality HDPE fabricated products utilizing feedstock from the most premier PE manufacturers in the U.S. Its primary focus is producing fabricated PE fittings to meet the increasing demand for HDPE infrastructure across the country. With modern state-of-the-art equipment and certified fabricators, the Forge team is committed to producing products that meet or exceed all current industry standards, ensuring the consistent delivery of top-tier products at every opportunity.

Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Forge Polyfab is strategically located to efficiently serve this nationwide growth.

"With the acquisition of Forge, customers of the Winsupply family of companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will experience expanded HDPE offerings and access to a greater array of fabricated fittings," said Steve Coen, director of business development at Winsupply

"Winsupply is strategically expanding in the HDPE market, and this acquisition will complement the one made in December 2023 of Milford Supply Companies. Forge PolyFab specializes in HDPE fabrication, which will further enhance Winsupply's segment's offerings," said Greg Holbrock, president of mergers and acquisitions due diligence and financial integration at Winsupply.

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner in a shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have the autonomy to decide how best to serve their customers and share in ownership's financial risks and rewards.