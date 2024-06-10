Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt

The South Carolina fastener manufacturer will expand the company's operations into the Southeast.

Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co, LLC
Jun 10, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co. LLC

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co. LLC, a leading domestic manufacturer and global provider of anchor bolts and nonstandard, custom fasteners, has acquired the South Carolina manufacturing and galvanizing operations of Southern Anchor Bolt Co.

The acquisition highlights Portland Bolt’s strategy to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint into the East, while continuing to offer customers industry-leading delivery times, service and enhanced dependability. The combined company will offer an increased selection of made-to-order galvanized or plain anchor bolts, rods, studs, and other manufactured and distributed products. Together, the footprint will allow the companies to reach 100% of the U.S. customers within two business days.

“We are excited to welcome the Southern Anchor Bolt team to the Portland Bolt family of companies,” said Blake Ray, CEO of Portland Bolt. “Their product quality and commitment to being a preferred supplier in our industry is a good fit with our team. Portland Bolt has a significant customer base on the East Coast, and this acquisition strengthens our ability to provide the best customer service and delivery to new and existing customers.”

Leslie Yanizeski, president of Southern Anchor Bolt, will continue to manage the daily operations.

“At Southern Anchor Bolt, we are thrilled to be partnering with Portland Bolt,” said Leslie. “The opportunity for our employees and the additional product offerings and locations for our customers will have a positive impact, enabling continual growth coast-to-coast.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 4, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
June 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
June 5, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
I Stock 638850608
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
June 4, 2024
I Stock 638850608
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
The Virginia company is a rebar fabricator and distributor.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
The company called entroCIM an "innovator" in data center and building intelligence software.
June 5, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
The two member-owned groups consist of 725 independent electrical distributors.
June 4, 2024
Ir
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of ILC Dover for more than $2 billion.
June 4, 2024
I Stock 475426686
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Announces Three Acquisitions
The deals add companies in Arkansas, California and Idaho.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 2 27 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering
The company said the deal would expand its capabilities along the Florida Gulf Coast.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 4 02 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Ives Equipment
The suburban Philadelphia company is a valued-added distributor of process valves and instrumentation solutions.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 3 54 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Regional Distributors Inc.
The deal will expand the company's coverage in New York state.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 9 17 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Southwest Heater and Controls
The deal expands the TTDS platform into Texas and the Southwest.
June 3, 2024
Tencarva branch, Springdale, Ark.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Tri-State Coating & Machine
The West Virginia company is a leading provider of specialized thermal coating services.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center
The company operates six branches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 30 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Investment Firm Partners with B&J Welding Supply
Cordatus Capital also formed a new company to pursue acquisition opportunities in packaged gas.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 43 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eastern Metal Supply Acquires Eagle Metal Distributors
Eagle's president said the deal would bolster its operations in Central Florida.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1474838897
Operations
Is Private Equity the Key to Growth?
Manufacturers and distributors alike are seeing more private equity investment — but it's not without risk.
May 28, 2024