H.B. Fuller Acquires ND Industries

ND is a leading provider of specialty adhesives and fastener locking and sealing solutions.

H.B. Fuller Co.
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 40 39 Am
Business Wire

ST. PAUL, Minn. — H.B. Fuller Company, the biggest pure-play adhesives company in the world, announced that it has acquired ND Industries Inc., a leading provider of specialty adhesives and fastener locking and sealing solutions serving customers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace and other industries.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the realization of H.B. Fuller’s top growth priorities, consistent with the company’s strategy to proactively drive capital allocation to the highest margin, highest growth market segments within the functional coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomer (CASE) industry. As part of the acquisition, products under ND Industries’ Vibra-Tite brand will be added to H.B. Fuller’s existing epoxy, cyanoacrylate, UV curable and anaerobic product range.

“ND Industries has been a very profitable, family-owned business for several decades and has impressively built one of the most extensive product portfolios in the pre-applied fastener industry,” said President and CEO Celeste Mastin. “Their products are a natural fit with our existing market segments and bring new technology to our portfolio — combining the benefits of an adhesive and a mechanical fastener within extremely demanding applications — resulting in a powerful advantage for our customers.”

ND Industries specializes in formulating and manufacturing a wide variety of materials applied on fasteners and assemblies to aid in critical functions such as locking, sealing, masking, lubricating, and noise and vibration dampening. The company also has a network of processing centers providing in-house engineered coating application services to help increase the safety and reliability of fastener assemblies, and a world-leading line of small pack technologies for maintenance, repair and operations. The combination of innovative adhesives, custom equipment, and pre-applied processing centers expands H.B. Fuller’s already extensive adhesive application expertise.

“With more than 55 years of excellence and a strong customer base, ND Industries has been at the forefront of technological advancements for decades,” added Richard Wallace, chairman of ND Industries. “Both companies have worked closely over the past several months to ensure a smooth transition and share many of the same values, including close customer collaboration and innovating with speed.”

Headquartered outside Detroit, ND Industries serves a global market with facilities in the United States and Asia, and pre-applied coating partners around the world. The company generated approximately $70 million in revenue in fiscal 2023. The new business, which includes five U.S. locations and 300 employees, will operate within H.B. Fuller's existing Engineering Adhesives global business unit.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 41 33 Am
Winsupply Acquires Meter Service and Supply
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 40 39 Am
H.B. Fuller Acquires ND Industries
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 16 At 3 10 01 Pm
KPS Capital to Acquire Siemens Electric Motors, Drives Supplier
May 16, 2024
Present
GMS to Acquire Yvon Building Supply
May 16, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 41 33 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Meter Service and Supply
Screenshot 2024 05 16 At 3 10 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
KPS Capital to Acquire Siemens Electric Motors, Drives Supplier
Present
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS to Acquire Yvon Building Supply
Imperial Dade truck, San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires New York, Ontario Distributors
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 41 33 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Meter Service and Supply
The Memphis distributor provides gas, water, electrical and sewer products.
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 16 At 3 10 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
KPS Capital to Acquire Siemens Electric Motors, Drives Supplier
The deal values Innomotics at $3.8 billion.
May 16, 2024
Present
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS to Acquire Yvon Building Supply
The deal also includes four affiliated companies.
May 16, 2024
Imperial Dade truck, San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires New York, Ontario Distributors
The jan-san distributor is adding 3G Packaging and Canpaco.
May 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 35 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Oceanside Equipment
The deal expands the company's footprint into Canada.
May 15, 2024
90769296 B4ab 4b1c 97ed 0854617c92bf At2000
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Buffalo Electrical, Automation Company
Motion said the deal would expand its mid-Atlantic automation operations.
May 15, 2024
Mallory Safety and Supply, Bellingham, Wash.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallory Grows in the Mountain West
Two decades into an aggressive M&A push, the safety distributor is making additions closer to home.
May 15, 2024
Box
Mergers & Acquisitions
HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
The deal expands HVH's reach in New Jersey.
May 14, 2024
Sh Headquarters
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Acquires Woodhill Supply
The company said the addition of Woodhill's branches would bolster its capabilities in Northeast Ohio.
May 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 15 At 3 41 34 Pm 661d908b3757d
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires National Ladder & Scaffold Co.
The Michigan company is a distributor of safety products, equipment and workwear.
May 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 At 8 54 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ficodis Group Acquires Dorson
The Descours & Cabaud company said the deal would bolster its operations in Quebec.
May 10, 2024
Valley Lumber & Rental, Victor, Idaho.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Valley Lumber & Rental
The Idaho company provides hardware and building supplies.
May 9, 2024
I Stock 1428816481
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abrasives & Tools of N.H., Northern Tool Supply Announce Merger
Northern will continue to operate with the same management and staff as a division of ATNH.
May 8, 2024
Imperial Dade truck in San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires R.D. McMillen
RDM provides jan-san solutions across Illinois.
May 8, 2024
Ausa Headquarter
Mergers & Acquisitions
Oshkosh Corp. to Acquire AUSA
The company makes wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers.
May 8, 2024