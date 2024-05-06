Applied Industrial Technologies Closes Grupo Kopar Acquisition

The deal was announced in the company's recent Q1 earnings report.

Applied Industrial Technologies
May 6, 2024
Kopar Saltillo
Grupo Kopar

CLEVELAND —Applied Industrial Technologies on Monday announced the closing of its acquisition of Grupo Kopar, a provider of emerging automation technologies and engineered solutions.

Kopar is based in Monterrey, Mexico. The acquisition closed on May 1, and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Neil A. Schrimsher, president and chief executive officer of Applied, commented:

“We are pleased to officially welcome Kopar to Applied. This acquisition represents a key strategic step in the expansion of our automation platform with the extension of our footprint into Mexico. Kopar is a leader in the markets they serve and has strong alignment with our strategy focused on high-value robotics, machine vision, and IoT applications. They bring established customer and supplier relationships along with an experienced team of approximately 200 associates highly regarded for their technical and application expertise. We expect Kopar to drive solid momentum across our scaling automation position in North America, including positively influencing our sales and earnings growth into fiscal 2025 and beyond.”

Kopar operates 16 locations primarily across Mexico, as well as Costa Rica and Texas, and serves customers in food and beverage, automotive, light manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceutical end markets.

Kopar is expected to generate annual sales of approximately $60 million in the first year.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Kopar Saltillo
Applied Industrial Technologies Closes Grupo Kopar Acquisition
May 6, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 41 55 Pm 65fb3c12f3c95
Sonepar Closes Madison, Standard Acquisitions
May 6, 2024
Nippon Steel Corporation's logo is displayed on a sign outside its headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 26, 2021.
Nippon Steel Delays Closing of Acquisition of U.S. Steel
May 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm 631b9391a43b9 Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Adds Wolfpack
May 3, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 41 55 Pm 65fb3c12f3c95
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Closes Madison, Standard Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm 631b9391a43b9 Imperial Dade
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Adds Wolfpack
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 64de82744564a
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires General Machinery Company, Inc.
Lawson I Stock 1392051123 65e9e50cae3a2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawson Acquires Auto, Industrial Parts Supplier S&S
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 41 55 Pm 65fb3c12f3c95
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Closes Madison, Standard Acquisitions
The two Michigan-based distributors are now officially members of the Sonepar family of companies.
May 6, 2024
Nippon Steel Corporation's logo is displayed on a sign outside its headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 26, 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nippon Steel Delays Closing of Acquisition of U.S. Steel
The sale has drawn opposition from both U.S. presidential candidates.
May 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm 631b9391a43b9 Imperial Dade
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Adds Wolfpack
The acquisition of this industrial and janitorial products supplier is Imperial Dade's 84th.
May 3, 2024
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 64de82744564a
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires General Machinery Company, Inc.
It's the company's 11th acquisition since January 2023.
May 3, 2024
Lawson I Stock 1392051123 65e9e50cae3a2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawson Acquires Auto, Industrial Parts Supplier S&S
Lawson Products has an automotive-focused division, Kent Automotive, which distributes automotive and industrial class C-parts.
May 2, 2024
Venturi Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
Venturi Supply Acquires Maryland-Based Monumental Supply Company
Venturi Supply was formed late last year out of five PVF distribution companies.
May 2, 2024
Valin Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
Valin Corporation Acquires Dynamic Solutions
Valin’s motion control and automation portfolio continues its growth.
May 1, 2024
Bgl Vickers X Netform Merger
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vickers Engineering Merges with Netform
The deal allows Vickers to leverage its capabilities across a larger, more diversified customer base.
April 26, 2024
I Stock 1772606373
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building Materials Distributor Calls Off Proposed $960M Acquisition
The deal faced concerns from federal antitrust regulators.
April 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 22 At 3 56 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prysmian to Acquire Encore Wire in $4.2B Deal
The deal will bolster Prysmian's presence in North America.
April 22, 2024
Ballymore Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ballymore Safety Sold to PE Firm One Equity Partners
Based in Southeast Pennsylvania, Ballymore designs, develops and manufactures highly engineered safety products.
April 17, 2024
Purvis, Fort Worth
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires PTE Drives
PTE operates a single branch in Northeast Ohio.
April 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 15 At 3 41 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Bend Construction Supply
The company serves concrete, mechanical and electrical contractors.
April 15, 2024
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Martin Supply Acquires Trinity Hardware Headquarters
Martin said the deal will bolster its presence in the fastening market and in the Midwest region.
April 15, 2024
Resideo office, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Resideo to Acquire Snap One in $1.4B Deal
Snap One will be integrated into Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.
April 15, 2024