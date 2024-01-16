Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering

The Southern California company provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services.

Jan 16, 2024
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Border States

FARGO, N.D. — Border States announced it will acquire Winston Engineering Inc.

Winston Engineering is licensed in 16 states and provides professional mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services for residential, commercial, educational and governmental needs.

Led by Anthony Winston III, professional engineer, Winston Engineering Inc. is a group of seasoned professionals who have experience working on a wide spectrum of projects. The acquisition will allow Border States to broaden service offerings across their three core markets with an initial focus on construction and eventual expansion into utility and industrial.

“I’m so excited to have the professional engineers of Winston join our team — electrical contractors, particularly in the design-build space, rely on engineering partners to provide a variety of services,” said Ryan Evans, vice president, sales and marketing-construction, who was instrumental in the acquisition. “By providing these services in-house, we gain a big competitive advantage, providing value to both our customers and our strategic partners.”

Border States and Winston Engineering are a great cultural fit, and Border States is excited to welcome the team as its newest employee-owners.

“I established Winston Engineering Inc. to make a positive impact on the construction industry and bring opportunity to our employees,” said Winston. “Joining Border States is the next step in that direction — they have an outstanding reputation, and their philosophy of taking care of each other, customers and vendor partners matches our approach. We bring professional engineering to Border States, and their network of branches connects us to a need for our services. When you combine this with employee ownership, there will be countless opportunities and benefits for the employees of Winston.”

The acquisition will close on March 1.

