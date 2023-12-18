Imperial Dade Acquires Wedge Supply

Wedge operates two locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Imperial Dade
Dec 18, 2023
Imperial Dade facility in Loxley, Ala.
Imperial Dade

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and GARLAND, Texas — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of Wedge Supply LLC.

The transaction represents the 76th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Kevin Wedge founded the company in 1989 and will remain an integral leader going forward. The company’s two locations serve its loyal and diverse customer base throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Wedge’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"I enthusiastically welcome Kevin and the entire Wedge family to Imperial Dade," said Robert Tillis.

"Imperial Dade continues to expand its presence in Texas, and we are looking forward to continuing together in our mission to organically grow and provide unmatched customer service across North America," said Jason Tillis.

"On behalf of Wedge Supply, we are thrilled to be part of Imperial Dade. They share the same relentless focus on delivering the best service and product offering to the customer. We look forward to the next chapter of growth together," said Wedge, CEO and president of Wedge Supply LLC.

